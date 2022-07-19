ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho swimmers, recreationists told to steer clear of CJ Strike Reservoir. Here’s why

By Catherine Odom
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago
CJ Strike Reservoir is a popular spot near Mountain Home for fishing, boating and other water activities. Idaho Statesman file

Southwest District Health is advising people to avoid swimming and other water activities at CJ Strike Reservoir after tests from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality indicated high levels of toxin-producing bacteria.

Rising temperatures can cause naturally occurring cyanobacteria to bloom and release cyanotoxins in bodies of water, according to a news release Tuesday from the health district. These blooms can be harmful to humans, pets and livestock.

CJ Strike is a popular reservoir located along the Snake River about 30 miles southwest of Mountain Home.

Algae blooms caused by cyanobacteria “can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor,” according to the release.

Symptoms of cyanotoxic exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and wheezing. Individuals with liver and kidney problems are at a higher risk of illness from cyanotoxin exposure, the release said.

Southwest District Health urged individuals to avoid the water at CJ Strike, but said that if people choose to fish, they need to wash their hands after handling the fish, because the cyanotoxins can accumulate in them. Fish should be cleaned and washed “thoroughly” in uncontaminated water before cooking them, the release said.

If any pets get in the water, their skin and fur should be washed as soon as possible, the release said, and owners should seek veterinary care. Pets can get very sick within minutes after cyanotoxin exposure.

Southwest District said in the release that it would advise the public when it is safe to swim and recreate at CJ Strike again.

