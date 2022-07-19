ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith, NC

Novant Health pulls out of Faith Parade due to Confederate imagery

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

FAITH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health is pulling its sponsorship from the Faith Fourth of July Parade due to Confederate images that were and are included in the parade.

In a statement to Queen City News, Novant Health says they have decided to discontinue sponsoring “several events in the area which do not align with our values of diversity, inclusion and equity.”

Confederate re-enactor groups draw ire at Faith, NC July 4th parade

“We are using this opportunity to strengthen our sponsorship evaluation process and we’ve invited the organizers of the events in question to engage with us in conversation about how we may work together in the future to foster safe, inclusive environments for the entire community,” a spokesperson for Novant Health said.

The parade has been held in the eastern Rowan County town of Faith since 1946 and the week-long event around the parade is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the state.

“We remain committed to supporting and investing in Rowan County with activities that that more closely align with our values and celebrate the diversity of our communities,” said the Novant Health spokesperson.

Comments / 113

Chuck Bones
4d ago

I bet if there were anything to do with so called “ pride”. NOVANT would be all in for deviant behavior. Trying to erase history, good and bad is never a good idea.

Reply(1)
40
CRAZY Cali fr. NC
4d ago

I think it would really cool to get Atrium Medical Center to support you next year. I believe you will find a cool sponsor there's also S&D coffee out of Kannapolis. I feel like Food Lion should come through for you. I believe soft drink company Cheerwine would also be a good sponsor or the brewery in Salisbury New serum. I think if we can have a gay pride parade in Salisbury. I think old Civil War reenactors is not a blot on history. I mean the whole thing of the July 4th parade is about military. I think we cannot hide from our military roots. I mean I think history hidden is going to be repeated. I think history revealed is better because it's not repeated. I think the whole world has gotten way too gender-specific and too much less erase history. Republican Red Wave November 2024 let's bring Common Sense back to America!

Reply(9)
22
Georgina Turner
4d ago

Who cares if they don't show up. I don't go to Novant anyway. just another reason why I wouldn't go to them now. Free Speech.

Reply(14)
41
 

