Novant Health pulls out of Faith Parade due to Confederate imagery

FAITH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health is pulling its sponsorship from the Faith Fourth of July Parade due to Confederate images that were and are included in the parade.

In a statement to Queen City News, Novant Health says they have decided to discontinue sponsoring “several events in the area which do not align with our values of diversity, inclusion and equity.”

“We are using this opportunity to strengthen our sponsorship evaluation process and we’ve invited the organizers of the events in question to engage with us in conversation about how we may work together in the future to foster safe, inclusive environments for the entire community,” a spokesperson for Novant Health said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

The parade has been held in the eastern Rowan County town of Faith since 1946 and the week-long event around the parade is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the state.

“We remain committed to supporting and investing in Rowan County with activities that that more closely align with our values and celebrate the diversity of our communities,” said the Novant Health spokesperson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.