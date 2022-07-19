Arkansas Class 7A high school football team previews: Rogers must reload on offense

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Rogers Mountaineers from the 7A-West Conference.

ROGERS MOUNTAINEERS

HEAD COACH

Chad Harbison, 2nd season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-3

League record: 5-2, 3rd in 7A West

Playoffs: Lost to Conway 49-0 in the second round.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

QB Noah Goodshield – Was named all-state in his first season at QB after moving over from WR. Will play baseball at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan.

RB Josh Shepherd - He rushed for 2,000 yards, good for second all-time in school history for rushing yards in a season, and signed with Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo.

C Ulises Ortiz – Named all-state.

DL Marion Slater – Named all-State. Played in the state All-Star Game. Signed with Arkansas Tech.

OT Chris Gauldamez – Played in the state All-Star Game. Signed with Henderson State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior QB Dane Williams - Was a varsity starter at safety a year ago but was also the starting QB for the JV team.

Junior WR Graycen Cash - The leading receiver and lone returning starter on offense, who will play in multiple spots

Junior TE Jansen Garner - The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has great hands and got a lot of playing time a year ago.

Senior LB Ashton Alston - The returning starter at inside linebacker stands 5-foot-9, 230 pounds, and will be one of the cogs on defense.

Junior RB Jacob Jenkins - Will carry the load on offense and be used on defense as needed.

OUTLOOK

Second-year head coach Chad Harbison brought back some success to the Mounties’ program last season but will now have to overcome the departure of 32 seniors from that 2021 squad. “Our expectation is to be as good or better than we were last year, but it will be tough to replace all those seniors,” he said.

Fortunately for Harbison and his staff, many of their sophomores and juniors got ample playing time last year and should be able to step right in. That includes starting quarterback Dane Williams, who is tasked with replacing All-State signal-caller Noah Goodshield. Williams, the son of defensive coordinator Dale Williams, was the Mounties’ starting safety last season, while also moonlighting as the QB for the JV team.

“So, he played quarterback on Monday and safety on Friday,” Harbison said with a chuckle. “With his dad being a football coach, he’s got a lot of football knowledge, football IQ. And he’s a bigger, stronger kid, so he will give us a little bit of toughness. When the lights come on, he just instinctively takes over and understands the game really well. And I think he will only get better and better as the year goes.”

The lone returning starter on the Rogers offense will be junior WR Graycen Cash, who will be one of the focal points when the Mounties have the ball. “He really understands the game and we can move him around and get him the ball to make plays for us,” Harbison said. “He will play in a lot of different spots.”

Junior Jacob Jenkins will take over the tailback duties, while junior tight end Jansen Garner, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, got a lot of playing time as a sophomore and will be a strong offensive presence. “He’s a big kid with good hands and should be tough for teams to handle,” Harbison added.

The offensive line will have five new starters, with senior center Nick Carter, and juniors Conner Simmermon and Diego Dillet all stepping in with experience. The also transitioned junior tackle Colin Jones to offensive tackle after playing defensive end last year. “Most of those juniors are coming in with some good experience, so it’s not like they are coming in on Friday nights not knowing what to expect,” Harbison said. “Right now, our biggest challenge offensively is finding that chemistry and a way to put the puzzle together with so many new faces in the starting lineup.”

Defensively, the Mounties return six key starters, including 5-foot-9, 230-pound inside linebacker Ashton Alston, as well junior outside linebacker Isaac Chapman, who will be counted on in the heart of the defense.

Junior defensive end Tyler Pinkerton will be counted on up front, while the experienced backfield includes returning starters Mabry Verser a junior safety, and Tye Cunningham, a senior cornerback. Both will also see time at receiver. Junior CB Andrew Trenary, who got a lot of playing time last year, will also be a counted on.

COACH SAID

"If our culture is right, we’ve got a chance to win games. I think we are talented enough to be pretty good. We just have to make sure our kids are playing for the right reasons and playing together. If we can do that, we have a chance to be in every game." — Chad Harbison