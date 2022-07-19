ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapman, KS

Arkansas Class 7A high school football team previews: Rogers must reload on offense

By Steve Andrews
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKLEc_0glMlSmh00

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Rogers Mountaineers from the 7A-West Conference.

ROGERS MOUNTAINEERS

HEAD COACH

Chad Harbison, 2nd season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-3

League record: 5-2, 3rd in 7A West

Playoffs: Lost to Conway 49-0 in the second round.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

QB Noah Goodshield – Was named all-state in his first season at QB after moving over from WR. Will play baseball at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan.

RB Josh Shepherd - He rushed for 2,000 yards, good for second all-time in school history for rushing yards in a season, and signed with Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo.

C Ulises Ortiz – Named all-state.

DL Marion Slater – Named all-State. Played in the state All-Star Game. Signed with Arkansas Tech.

OT Chris Gauldamez – Played in the state All-Star Game. Signed with Henderson State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior QB Dane Williams - Was a varsity starter at safety a year ago but was also the starting QB for the JV team.

Junior WR Graycen Cash - The leading receiver and lone returning starter on offense, who will play in multiple spots

Junior TE Jansen Garner - The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has great hands and got a lot of playing time a year ago.

Senior LB Ashton Alston - The returning starter at inside linebacker stands 5-foot-9, 230 pounds, and will be one of the cogs on defense.

Junior RB Jacob Jenkins - Will carry the load on offense and be used on defense as needed.

OUTLOOK

Second-year head coach Chad Harbison brought back some success to the Mounties’ program last season but will now have to overcome the departure of 32 seniors from that 2021 squad. “Our expectation is to be as good or better than we were last year, but it will be tough to replace all those seniors,” he said.

Fortunately for Harbison and his staff, many of their sophomores and juniors got ample playing time last year and should be able to step right in. That includes starting quarterback Dane Williams, who is tasked with replacing All-State signal-caller Noah Goodshield. Williams, the son of defensive coordinator Dale Williams, was the Mounties’ starting safety last season, while also moonlighting as the QB for the JV team.

“So, he played quarterback on Monday and safety on Friday,” Harbison said with a chuckle. “With his dad being a football coach, he’s got a lot of football knowledge, football IQ. And he’s a bigger, stronger kid, so he will give us a little bit of toughness. When the lights come on, he just instinctively takes over and understands the game really well. And I think he will only get better and better as the year goes.”

The lone returning starter on the Rogers offense will be junior WR Graycen Cash, who will be one of the focal points when the Mounties have the ball. “He really understands the game and we can move him around and get him the ball to make plays for us,” Harbison said. “He will play in a lot of different spots.”

Junior Jacob Jenkins will take over the tailback duties, while junior tight end Jansen Garner, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, got a lot of playing time as a sophomore and will be a strong offensive presence. “He’s a big kid with good hands and should be tough for teams to handle,” Harbison added.

The offensive line will have five new starters, with senior center Nick Carter, and juniors Conner Simmermon and Diego Dillet all stepping in with experience. The also transitioned junior tackle Colin Jones to offensive tackle after playing defensive end last year. “Most of those juniors are coming in with some good experience, so it’s not like they are coming in on Friday nights not knowing what to expect,” Harbison said. “Right now, our biggest challenge offensively is finding that chemistry and a way to put the puzzle together with so many new faces in the starting lineup.”

Defensively, the Mounties return six key starters, including 5-foot-9, 230-pound inside linebacker Ashton Alston, as well junior outside linebacker Isaac Chapman, who will be counted on in the heart of the defense.

Junior defensive end Tyler Pinkerton will be counted on up front, while the experienced backfield includes returning starters Mabry Verser a junior safety, and Tye Cunningham, a senior cornerback. Both will also see time at receiver. Junior CB Andrew Trenary, who got a lot of playing time last year, will also be a counted on.

COACH SAID

"If our culture is right, we’ve got a chance to win games. I think we are talented enough to be pretty good. We just have to make sure our kids are playing for the right reasons and playing together. If we can do that, we have a chance to be in every game." Chad Harbison

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas farmers continue to struggle with drought conditions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas farmers are continuing to deal with issues in relation tot he current conditions. "Now we're to a point where we're losing water ponds," Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center farmer Darren Bignar said. The conditions impact the quality of grass, which affects the cattle. "Depleted forages...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Cunningham, KS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Slater, MO
Local
Arkansas Sports
Chapman, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Chapman, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Slater, MO
Education
Rogers, AR
Sports
Chapman, KS
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Parsons, KS
Sports
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Laddonia, MO
City
Rogers, AR
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
City
Parsons, KS
Local
Missouri Football
Rogers, AR
Football
Rogers, AR
Education
Joplin, MO
Football
Local
Kansas Education
townandtourist.com

25 Best Camping Spots in Arkansas (With Lakes & Scenic Views)

Arkansas is home to the magnificent Ozark Mountains, the Buffalo National River, and sizable areas of three National Forests. The best part is that it is brimming with amazing camping locations. Excellent campgrounds can also be found high on top of mountains, in privately operated horse pastures, and tucked in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Public invited to see Arkansas artist Kevin Kresse at work

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The public is invited to visit with renowned Arkansas artist and sculptor Kevin Kresse as he works on the sculpture of Johnny Cash that will eventually be placed in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 25th through Thursday, July 28th at the Windgate Center of Art + Design on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located at 2801 South University Avenue in Little Rock. Groups can be scheduled for specific times by emailing Kurt Naumann at kurt.naumann@sos.arkansas.gov.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Arkansas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Wr#Labette Community College#Missouri Southern State#Arkansas Tech#Henderson State
WREG

Pilot killed in Ark. crop duster crash, Sheriff says

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A pilot was killed in a crop duster crash just east of Highway 75 Saturday morning, Cross County Sheriff confirms. The accident happened in Parkin, Arkansas. WREG went to the scene and saw fire damage and wreckage from the plane with wires stretched across the field. Neighbors say it took several […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Buc-ee’s set to start construction on Gulf Coast mega-store

Construction is set to begin next year on a mega-size Buc-ee’s, the first planned for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region. Buc-ee’s announced earlier this year it planned to open a location in Pass Christian, its first in Mississippi and the closest yet to New Orleans. The store will be part of a 140-acre mixed-use commercial park development that could eventually be home to retail, hotels, medical and office spaces.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Kait 8

July 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity moves in today ending the excessive heat and humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for Thursday across our southern counties where humidity won’t fall for much of the day. It’ll still be hot, just not excessively hot for most.
JONESBORO, AR
fox16.com

AGFC planting bass and habitat on Arkansas River

DARDANELLE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries staff and volunteers recently completed two improvements focused on largemouth bass populations in the Arkansas River: one centered on stocking fingerlings to supplement poor reproduction during high current years; the other adding native habitat to give bass more cover for shelter and feeding locations.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Z94

This Is Considered The ‘Most Dangerous’ Road In Oklahoma

The "most dangerous" stretch of road in the entire state of Oklahoma is one that a shocking amount of Lawtonians drive at least once each year. No, it's not Lee Boulevard or our beloved and often rowdy "Rogerbahn," it's the highway that delivers music lovers to the Rocklahoma Music Festival each year.
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy