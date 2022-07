SEYMOUR – Five people were arrested in Seymour Tuesday morning after a disturbance involving a gun. According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers responded at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday to the area of North Broadway and Ninth streets. Police talked to witnesses who said they were looking for a stolen bicycle and went to a home on North Broadway Street. An argument broke out and a gun was displayed. The gun was then taken back inside a residence.

