A new report led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) shows more than 18 million Americans (8.3 million males and 9.7 million females) with a history of cancer were living in the United States as of January 1, 2022, with a little over 12 million (67%) aged 65 years or older. The study also found substantial racial disparities in treatment and survival for common cancers. The findings were published June 23 as an article in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians and a companion consumer version, Cancer Treatment & Survivorship Facts & Figures 2022-2024.

