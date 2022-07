It's costing more to root, root, root for the home team, especially if you want to pony up for peanuts and Cracker Jack. A maelstrom of complications -- including COVID-19-driven supply-chain disruptions, skyrocketing fuel prices and additional spending cash available to consumers from U.S. government stimulus programs -- has contributed to the rate of inflation hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. The effects have rippled through consumer prices, from gas to groceries -- and to the price of ballpark concessions.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO