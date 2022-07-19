Sylvia Hackl

Age: 66

Political Party: Republican

Education: Juris Doctorate (JD) - University of Wyoming 1980

Masters in Public Administration - University of Wyoming 1985

Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude - Lewis and Clark College, Portland, OR 1977

Prior Political Experience: I ran for City Council in the mid-1980's and for District Attorney in 2002, but was not successful either time. However, I worked with the legislature for over a decade while in the Attorney General's Office, with all county elected officials while serving as Deputy County Attorney, and with the Mayor and City Counsel when serving as City Attorney. Those roles all required knowledge of government and political processes.

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: The District Attorney's office has struggled with leadership issues not just for the past 4 years, but for at least the past 8 years. It is a critical office, and the office and everyone in the county deserves an efficient, responsive office that effectively prosecutes crime. I have directly relevant leadership experience in managing a large law office, which experience I can use to remedy the financial, personnel and communication issues that plague the office today.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have experience in two critical areas that make me uniquely qualified to serve in this role. First, EXPERIENCE in the criminal justice system. I have practiced law for 42 years here in Laramie County, with 22 of those years focused on criminal law - both on the prosecution side (working for the Attorney General) and the defense side (serving as State Public Defender). I also handled special prosecutions for various prosecutors while in the Attorney General's Office and the Laramie County Attorney's Office. I have practiced in courts of all levels here in Wyoming: circuit court, district court and before the Wyoming Supreme Court (well over 300 cases before the Wyoming Supreme Court). I am familiar with practice in the federal courts of Wyoming, have experience with the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, and have handled cases before the United States Supreme Court. In addition to my relevant experience in the criminal justice field, I have directly relevant experience in leading a large law office. While in the Attorney General's office, I served as Chief Deputy and in that role, I handled administrative, budget, and personnel matters for the Law Office. In 1995, Governor Geringer asked me to step into the role of State Public Defender, to address deficiencies identified in a legislative audit - including budget shortfalls and lack of staffing. I had one year to correct those deficiencies and was successful in doing so. I established an open working relationship with the legislature, and had their support in moving the program forward with appropriate budget, staff, and policies in place. in many respects, leading the State Public Defender program provided the most directly relevant experience possible to enable me to address the challenges facing the District Attorney's Office - I've done this job before and I will do it again if elected.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have a great deal more experience in the following areas: (1) length of time practicing law; (2) experience in criminal law; (3) leadership of a large government law office; and (4) knowledge of and experience with the government processes the underpin the administrative operations of the District Attorney's office, which is a state-funded agency.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My vision for the Laramie County District Attorney's Office is for it to become a cohesive staff of well-trained individuals who work together to effectively prosecute crime in this county. To do so, we must have adequate staff - and staff in the right positions. This is my first priority. Second, while I am building the staff, I will be restoring relationships with law enforcement, the courts, victims and those who work with the office. I have a long-standing reputation as a straight-forward individual who neither shirks responsibility nor shrinks from difficult discussions. The path ahead will not be easy for the office, but I'll work with everyone in an open, honest manner to address the issues facing the office. Third, we must address the backlog of cases - both those that are already in the office to be reviewed and those that wait in law enforcement offices. I will meet with the staff, the courts, and law enforcement to get a handle on the numbers, and develop a method to prioritize and move through the backlog.

The Image Of The Lcdas Office Has Suffered In The Eyes Of Some Following Actions By The Current Da And Ongoing Disciplinary Proceedings Involving Her How Would You Restore Trust In The Office: Communication is the key to trust. I will talk to those who are part of our criminal justice system here in Laramie County - and I will LISTEN. I will develop a plan of action and then do what I've said I will do. And I will be available to those with concerns. That said, I must also - and always - abide by the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law, especially Rule 3.8, dealing with the special responsibilities of a prosecutor. This rule sets forth limits on a prosecutor's public comments about a pending case. I will address issues that arise and if I cannot respond to an inquiry due to the rules, or statutes like the Criminal History Records Act that demand confidentiality, then I will say so.

How Do You View Prosecutorial Discretion How Far Does That Extend: Rule 3.8 of the Rules of Professional Conduct begins with this statement: "A prosecutor shall refrain from prosecuting a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause." That is the foundation of prosecutorial discretion. In addition, a prosecutor exercises discretion in three areas: Prosecutors exercise the most discretion in three areas of decision making: the decision to file charges, the decision to dismiss charges, and plea bargaining. In each of these areas, the prosecutor must evaluate the level of the offense for which the accused was arrested or charged (for example, first degree murder, second degree murder and so on) to evaluate the propriety of the charge. A prosecutor must look at the elements of the offense and the circumstances that are known about its commission. Each case will bring its own facts and circumstances, and a prosecutor must ensure she has all information possible to exercise discretion appropriately.

How Would You Handle A Future Major Cut To The State Budget Assuming The Largest Portion Of Your Offices Budget Is Personnel What Would You Choose To Cut Or Reduce To Meet Requirements: Balancing the state budget is a huge challenge for the Governor and the Legislature. If across-the-board cuts are mandated, I would do my best to meet the required cuts in the non-personnel line items - in other words, to look at trimming support expenses such as travel, training, new equipment, etc. These are critical to the functioning of the office but I'd rather tighten our belts over paper clips and new chairs than lose staff.

How Would You Approach Working With Members Of The Media In Cases Of Major Public Interest: As noted in an earlier answer, the Code of Professional Responsibility places limits on a prosecutor's ability to address certain items in an on-going case. That said, I want to hear from the media and if the question is one I can answer - such as what are the levels of offense in a homicide case - I will try to do so.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I would like voters to know that I want to fulfill this role, to redirect the office and make it a premier prosecutor's office in the state. I know I can accomplish this difficult task - because I was asked to do so before and I succeeded. My combination of legal experience - especially in the criminal justice system - and leadership experience - again with law offices focusing on criminal law - make me uniquely suited to jump in and move the office forward.