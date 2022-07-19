Boyd Wrede

Age: 53

Political Party: Republican

Education:

Attended LCCC and UW studying Agriculture

3 years as apprentice electrician.

Emergency Dispatch Certification

Peace Officer training 2000 plus hours

18 years and 1000+ hours of Bomb tech certification bi-yearly recertification and ongoing training in:

• Incident Command training.

• Incident response to terrorist bombings.

• Large vehicle bomb counter measures.

• Bio terrorism

• Chemical and biologic weapons

• Eco terrorism

19 years attending and/or instructing mounted patrol training

Traveled to Ottawa Canada to train with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Advanced Leadership training through Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy

Prior Political Experience: None

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: The Bomb Squad and Mounted Patrol were units that were joint teams between the Cheyenne Police Department and the Sheriff's Office. While on these teams, it became apparent that there were inequities between the two agencies that were leading to the poor morale problems that continue to be a problem for the Sheriff's Office. Because of these issues, I felt I have the skills and training that is needed to lead the Sheriff's Office and restore the morale and professionalism that has been lost.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have 21 years of diverse law enforcement experience. I was 18 years on the bomb squad, I was the Bomb Squad Commander for 8 of that. I was 19 years on the Mounted Unit most of that time I was in charge or it. I worked on the fugitive task force with the US Marshals, Executive Protection with Secret Service when Vice President was in southeast Wyo. I was a Detective for 4 years, and 8 years as a Patrol Sergeant and an acting Lieutenant at times.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: The biggest difference between me and my opponents is that I am the 5th generation of my family to call Laramie County my home. I have the most diverse law enforcement background to include experience as a detective. My agricultural background provides me with a deep understanding of the Wyoming values that we are losing touch with.

How Would You Do Things Differently Than The Outgoing Sheriff Be Specific: I think that new eyes on old problems is needed. There is a current mindset that things always must be done the way they have always been done. I believe that sitting down with the county commissioners and having a discussion ways to improve the pay increase that was just approved for the Sheriff’s Office employees is needed. The pay scale needs to be adjusted and structured so that senior deputies will not be making less than new hires and that there is incentive to remain employed at the sheriff’s office.

There Has Been A Lot Of Discussion So Far This Race About Putting More Emphasis On Policing In The More Rural Parts Of The County: To balance the responsibilities of law enforcement in all areas of the county comes down to improving manpower and thinking outside of the box to look at scheduling options. I believe it is important to re-establish resident deputies and reserve deputies and put working memos of understanding in place to work together with all law enforcement agencies that provide service in Laramie County.

In The Event Of A School Shooting Like The One Seen Recently In Uvalde Tx Do You Believe Deputies And The Lcso Are Prepared: Yes, they should have been through training for this type of an incident, however, there always needs to be more training. I believe ALL Law Enforcement agencies should train together on a regular basis because if one of these incidents occurs there will be a multiagency response and it is imperative that all agencies know how to work together. The only way to truly prepare is through joint trainings.

What Specific Ways Will You Work To Attract And Retain Deputies And Support Staff: I have already begun talks with Law Enforcement Officers from outside agencies that are looking to move to Laramie County if the current leadership and morale issues are addressed. I have also been in discussions with retired law enforcement officers that are interested in becoming reserve or resident deputies. I will work to correct he pay scale and then implement a set of standards for hiring and promotions. This will improve morale in the department and I will encourage and provide advanced training opportunities to build on the professionalism and sense of pride that comes with that and the increase in professionalism and pride will become the best recruiting tool the department can have.

How Do You Plan To Ensure Current And Future Employees Are Paid Wages Comparable To Other Similar Agencies And Feel Fulfilled By Their Jobs: Improving the wages will require sitting down with the County Commissioners and explaining the needs of the Agency what it takes to train a Deputy and working with them to improve wages. The Sheriff’s Office gave back $4 million last year, why couldn’t we use that money to improve and standardized the pay scale.

What Role Does The Sheriff Have In Terms Of Crime Prevention Rather Than Just Response: The Sheriff’s Office needs to get more Deputies onto the street and enforce the law, this will be the biggest deterrent to future crime. The Sheriff’s Officer could also work with the business and the community by giving advice on ways to protect their property. If we have a solid relationship with our community, they will be more willing to assist with preventing crimes and act as witnesses when a crime does occur. The Sheriff Office needs to make the jail intake process more efficient and work with the other agencies getting the Officer, Troopers, Deputies back onto the street where they should be. All aspect of the Law Enforcement communities in the county need to work together.

Whats Your Stance On Diversion Programs Designed To Keep People Out Of Jail: There are several good programs already being utilized by the Sheriff’s Officer and these programs should be continued, but we need to remember that these programs only work when a person wants that help. We can not force people into these programs and if they choose to not participate then that is their choice. It is not the role of the Sheriffs Office to rehabilitate that is the role of the Courts and the Prison system.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I am a constitutional conservative that believes that the best way to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens of Laramie County is to know how the Constitution, Wyoming State Statutes, and Case Law work together. I pride myself on the fact that I know and have worked in depth with all of these key pieces of information and have been diligent in my career to preserve the constitutional rights of those I have come in contact with as a police officer. I believe we need to return to our traditional Wyoming values and work together as a community to reduce crime and make Laramie County the place we want to raise our families.