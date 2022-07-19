WPD increases traffic enforcement Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a part of a multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort called “Operation Impact,” the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Traffic Section will be increasing traffic enforcement on some roads starting on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from WPD says Meridian Ave., Kellogg Ave., and K-254 will be subject to increased traffic enforcement by area law enforcement agencies. The aim is to “reduce dangerous driving violations.”

Operation Impact lasts for a 24-hour period. During this time, law enforcement agencies will put an emphasis on speeding and seat belt violations.

The city of Valley Center is also taking part in Operation Impact, and a Facebook post from the Valley Center Department of Public Safety said it will kick off a campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) called Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign.

“In 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people,” the Facebook post said. “We all know the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule, but speed limits are put in place to protect all road users. Learn about the dangers of speeding and why faster doesn’t mean safer.”

