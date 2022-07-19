ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPD increases traffic enforcement Wednesday

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a part of a multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort called “Operation Impact,” the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Traffic Section will be increasing traffic enforcement on some roads starting on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from WPD says Meridian Ave., Kellogg Ave., and K-254 will be subject to increased traffic enforcement by area law enforcement agencies. The aim is to “reduce dangerous driving violations.”

Operation Impact lasts for a 24-hour period. During this time, law enforcement agencies will put an emphasis on speeding and seat belt violations.

The city of Valley Center is also taking part in Operation Impact, and a Facebook post from the Valley Center Department of Public Safety said it will kick off a campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) called Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign.

“In 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people,” the Facebook post said. “We all know the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule, but speed limits are put in place to protect all road users. Learn about the dangers of speeding and why faster doesn’t mean safer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Hays Post

Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man wanted in two states arrested after chase in Wichita

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department confirms that one man is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase. A Maize officer observed a traffic violation on Friday evening near Albert and Park. During the traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers in a high-speed pursuit.
MAIZE, KS
KSN News

Former Sedgwick County deputy charged with official misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The former deputy assigned to a Sedgwick County Jail pod with inmates who smuggled contraband made his first appearance in court on Friday. Dustin Burnett, 22, is charged with two counts of official misconduct; destroy/tamper/conceal felony evidence. Sheriff Jeff Easter said on Thursday in a news conference Burnett saw inmates remove […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chief, city manager discipline officers in texting scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has taken more action against some of the officers involved in a texting and electronic messaging scandal. The messages allegedly included discriminatory images and made light of the use of force. On Thursday morning, Interim Police Chief Lem Moore detailed his personal review of the incidents that […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and City Manager Robert Layton announced discipline for officers following an internal investigation into racist and homophobic text messages sent and shared by members of the department. Three officers “terminated employment,” according to Moore, which the City of Wichita later...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

