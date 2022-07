As traffic officials continue to see jarring road safety statistics, the number one thing they are hammering home is the importance of buckling up. “Your chances of being seriously injured while wearing your seatbelt is decreased by 45 percent,” said John Saunders, director of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Highway Safety Office. “You want to wear that seatbelt – it’s the safest thing to do that protects you against everything else. It’s the one defensive thing you can do.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO