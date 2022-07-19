ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Wore a Rugged Skirt to the Bullet Train Premiere

By Elizabeth Logan
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brad Pitt is taking things easy, man. For the red-carpet premiere of his latest action-packed flick, Bullet Train, the A-lister went full Beach Dude with sunglasses, some funky jewelry, mussed blonde hair, an untucked shirt, and a skirt. But, like, a rugged skirt. At a screening in Berlin, the...

