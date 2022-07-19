ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Cloud of suspicion hangs over Fresno council president. Here’s what needs to happen

By Editorials
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agkQ7_0glMjVVI00
Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, left, Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza, center, and former Fresno City Attorney Douglas Sloan, right, are shown in undated Bee file photos. FRESNO BEE FILE PHOTOS

The latest controversy to embroil the Fresno City Council came Monday, courtesy of District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Her public integrity unit filed a felony attempted extortion charge against Council President Nelson Esparza. The DA alleges that Esparza strong-armed former City Attorney Doug Sloan into working for only four of the seven council members. The DA added a charge of attempting to violate the city charter.

If proved in a court of law, Esparza could face potential fines, jail time, or up to three years in state prison.

For his part, Esparza declined to offer any comment to The Bee Editorial Board Tuesday on the advice of his attorney. However, in a previous court filing in a different case, Esparza denied ever directing Sloan to work for only part of the council.

Among two other council members, the lines were drawn into distinct camps. Garry Bredefeld, who represents the city’s northeast neighborhoods, viewed the allegations as serious and worthy of investigation and their time in court. Miguel Arias, who represents south and west Fresno, said the charges were brought by a conservative district attorney who is doing the bidding of Republican power brokers in town out to hurt the council’s Democratic majority.

Extortion is serious

Two points need to be made. First, like any criminal defendant, Esparza is innocent until proven guilty.

Opinion

Second, extortion is serious. It is its own section in the California Penal Code — Section 518. It involves getting “property or other consideration from another, with his or her consent, or the obtaining of an official act of a public officer, induced by a wrongful use of force or fear, or under color of official right.”

As reported by Bee staff writer Brianna Vaccari, Bredefeld first alleged in May that Esparza committed extortion by threatening Sloan’s job if he completed work for councilmembers other than the majority, which includes Esparza as well as Arias, Maxwell, and Esmeralda Soria. The four are Democrats.

Bredefeld, a conservative, said Esparza threatened Sloan in a private meeting in April and that’s what ultimately caused Sloan to leave his position with the city.

Sloan shared details of a conversation he had with Esparza in an email. That message was relayed to several people, but never intended to become public, Sloan said.

For his part, Esparza denied the allegations, eventually filing a defamation suit, which accused Bredefeld of “knowingly making false allegations.” Esparza ended up withdrawing the lawsuit. A declaration revealed Bredefeld made the initial report to the district attorney.

Arias has publicly rebuked Smittcamp for bringing charges against leading Democrats, saying she unfairly prosecutes liberals while giving Republicans a pass. As an example, he referred to the prosecution and acquittal of Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, for misdemeanor child abuse, and Smittcamp’s public investigations of other Democratic councilmembers that led to no charges.

Smittcamp does not discuss current cases but has told The Bee Editorial Board she is motivated by nothing more than seeking justice and upholding the law.

Voters’ judgment

In one sense, a judgment has already been rendered about Esparza. Voters easily re-elected him in the June primary, despite the allegation about extortion having been made. (Full disclosure, The Bee Editorial Board recommended that he be re-elected).

Be that as it may, the fact is that Esparza has a criminal case hanging over him. In the role of council president, he chairs the meetings and is the representative of the seven members at public events. It would be wise for him to relinquish those duties and step back as president until the extortion case is resolved. He can remain on the council to deal with district needs.

Council vice president Tyler Maxwell can assume the top role for now. That way, Esparza’s situation won’t be any more distracting than it already is.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

Editorials represent the collective opinion of the The Fresno Bee Editorial Board. They do not reflect the individual opinions of board members, or the views of Bee reporters in the news section. Bee reporters do not participate in editorial board deliberations or weigh in on board decisions.

The board includes Editor Joe Kieta, Opinion Editor Tad Weber, Vida en el Valle Editor Juan Esparza Loera and Vida staff writer Maria Ortiz Briones.

We base our opinions on reporting by our colleagues in the news section, and our own reporting and interviews. Our members attend public meetings, call sources and follow-up on story ideas from readers just as news reporters do. Unlike reporters, who are objective, we share our judgments and state clearly what we think should happen based on our knowledge.

Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right.

Comments / 7

Nick-of-Time
4d ago

He must have angered the wrong developer. Granville? The Assemis? Or did he upset Smittcamp's Cornerstone crackpots? Never a good idea to trust "Waffle Boy" Bredefeld.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Despite community outcry Measure C destined for November ballot, Parlier Mayor says advocacy groups didn’t offer any solutions

It’s been a long road for Measure C to get back on the ballot in November and this week it cleared another hurdle. Parlier mayor Alma Beltran joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how the new alternative plan proposed in the 11th hour by the city of Fresno will impact some of the rural areas, including Parlier. Beltran also said the advocacy groups that wanted to stall the measure’s extension for this ballot year did not offer in solutions to come of their concerns.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno City Council places veterans tax measure on November ballot

A sales tax measure to provide services and restore and build facilities for veterans living in Fresno is headed to the November ballot. The Fresno City Council unanimously approved to place the initiative, dubbed Measure V, on the ballot Thursday. If voters approve Measure V, a one-eighth-cent (0.125 percent) sales...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

Former Police Chief Wants to Return as Clovis Councilman

A former Clovis police chief wants to return to public service as a city councilman. Clovis voters will select three members in an at-large election this November — the first to be held in an even-year in modern times. There will be at least one new councilmember. Bob Whalen...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Maxwell
Person
Joaquin Arambula
GV Wire

Measure C Math: How Fresno Transferred $20M Away from Neighborhood Improvement

I’m teaching my daughter algebra and she asked me the universal teenage question — when will I ever use this in real life?. Where C is Measure C, the Fresno County sales tax up for renewal; where 1 is One Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer’s slogan for unity; and $20 million is the amount Dyer took away from a project in my neighborhood to widen Temperance Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Fresno City Council#The Bee Editorial Board#Republican#Democratic
The Fresno Bee

Vendors sold food in this Fresno County spot for years. Why are officials cracking down now?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Supervisors express confidence in local economy

VISALIA – Despite inflation reaching record highs Tulare County Board Supervisors Amy Shuklian and Larry Micari gave encouraging forecasts for the local economy at the Visalia Chamber of Commerce’s state of the county. District 3, Shuklian’s district, covers the majority of Visalia. District 1, Micari’s district, covers only...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesungazette.com

Public survey reveals support for city aquatic center

VISALIA – Nearly three-quarters of Visalia residents want to build a community pool complex, according to the city’s annual public opinion survey. The Citizens Advisory Committee presented results of the 2022 survey to the Visalia City Council at its July 18 meeting. Support for a community pool was seen in all three questions added to this year’s survey, which polled 1,300 residents, or about 1% of the city’s population. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said the “City of Visalia should have a Public Swim Complex.” Respondents also listed a community pool in response to two open-ended questions “What recreational activities would you like to see at the new Sports Park?” and “What amenities would you like to see in Visalia?”
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

Raymond man had independent streak

The little Madera County village of Raymond has always been known for its independence, as the case of Martin bears witness. Nearly everyone agrees that mountain folks tend to be just a bit independent, especially Madera County mountain folks. For years they have more or less marched to their own drum, refusing on numerous occasions to conform to “conventional wisdom.” In the summer of 1914, however, even the residents of Raymond met their match in the arena of self-determination.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
317
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy