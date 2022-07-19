ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Fatal shooting under investigation, the 7th homicide in Charlotte in the past week

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the name of the victim on Wednesday, July 20.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating the city’s seventh homicide in the past week.

Around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, officers found an unidentified victim dead with gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Reid Avenue in southwest Charlotte while responding to an assault call, according to a CMPD news release.

On Wednesday, CMPD identified the victim as 48-year-old Gary Randolph.

Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icqxJ_0glMise600
In this image taken from WSOC’s helicopter, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tape off a crime scene after a fatal shooting on Reid Avenue on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. WSOC

The seven-day stretch that started July 13 has been among the deadliest in Charlotte this year with seven homicides, tied with Memorial Day week.

There have been 63 homicides this year, according to a Charlotte Observer homicide database. At this point last year there had been 52, police data shows.

Last week, CMPD reported a 3% increase in violent crime for the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year. Overall, crime is up 4.3%, police said.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting can call CMPD at 704-432-8477 (TIPS) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

If you or someone you know has been directly affected by gun violence, please reach out to the Observer at kcox@charlotteobserver.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive. When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hospitalized After Shooting in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in North Charlotte that left one person hurt. Police responded to reports of a shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near Rutgers Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Friday. MEDIC confirmed it took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men Wanted In Connection With A South-West Charlotte Armed Robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Wsoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Person shot at Gaffney food mart, police investigating

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts. Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and...
GAFFNEY, SC
CBS 17

4 arrested, 1 sought after investigation into shooting at NC bar

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Five people have been charged in a shooting incident that occurred back in May at ICONZ Bar in Lowell. Earlier this week, investigators in Lincoln County arrested 25-year-old Demetrius Damar Anderson and 33-year-old Reginald Duncan “Dunk” Anderson of Lincolnton and charged them in connection to the shooting.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man surrenders to police after standoff with SWAT in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of Oakdale Road and Dale Avenue just off Brookshire Boulevard and north of Interstate 85 around noon Friday. More than a dozen CMPD units responded to the scene and blocked traffic to keep the public away from the area during the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
482
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy