Tampa, FL

Former NFL Tight End Arrested After Pulling Gun on Off-Duty Police Officers

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know how fired up people can get over parking spaces. Unfortunately for former NFL tight end Orson Charles, he took it too far. The 31-year-old – who has not played professionally since 2018 – was arrested after pulling a gun on a pair of off-duty police officers in Tampa...

