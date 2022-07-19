VA Beach Resident, Beloved Pub Worker Memorialized By Friends, Family

Britny Barker Photo Credit: Britny Barker's Facebook Page

Britny Barker unfortunately passed away on Friday, July 15 in an undisclosed tragic accident, according to SNBC13.

No additional information was released regarding Barker’s cause of death.

Friends and family described her as a caring soul, someone who could always make a bad day much better.

Now, her friends, family, and close pub coworkers are left to pick up the pieces and carry on without their beloved ‘Barker’.

Over 75 people posted to Barker’s Facebook page, recounting their favorite memories with her.

Barker’s close friend, Jordan Hoecker, started a GoFundMe page to help Barker’s close family with funeral expenses during this unimaginable time.

“100 (percent) of the donations will be going towards funeral costs, everyday life for her Grandmother (because we all know how that woman was her world) and again, to help them be at ease without having to stress about finances while grieving during this difficult time.”

The page has raised $5,215 of their $12,000 goal in three days.

