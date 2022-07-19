ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

VA Beach Resident, Beloved Pub Worker Memorialized By Friends, Family

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMWSN_0glMiNiv00
Britny Barker Photo Credit: Britny Barker's Facebook Page

Britny Barker unfortunately passed away on Friday, July 15 in an undisclosed tragic accident, according to SNBC13.

No additional information was released regarding Barker’s cause of death.

Friends and family described her as a caring soul, someone who could always make a bad day much better.

Now, her friends, family, and close pub coworkers are left to pick up the pieces and carry on without their beloved ‘Barker’.

Over 75 people posted to Barker’s Facebook page, recounting their favorite memories with her.

Barker’s close friend, Jordan Hoecker, started a GoFundMe page to help Barker’s close family with funeral expenses during this unimaginable time.

“100 (percent) of the donations will be going towards funeral costs, everyday life for her Grandmother (because we all know how that woman was her world) and again, to help them be at ease without having to stress about finances while grieving during this difficult time.”

The page has raised $5,215 of their $12,000 goal in three days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Passenger, 19, Killed In Route 80 Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

A 19-year-old Nissan passenger was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. A Nissan Versa was heading east on Route 80 in Hope Township when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the grass median, and entered the westbound lanes near milepost 13.1 in Hope Township around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Va Beach Resident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Baltimore

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot putting up "No Parking" signs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was sitting in his car on North Henry Street at around 5 a.m., guarding the NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Naval Academy Midshipman Cause Of Death Revealed As Suicide: Reports

The cause of death of the Naval Academy Midshipman who died on leave last month has been ruled as a suicide, according to Report Annapolis. Taylor George Connors, 24, passed away from complications of thermal injuries on June 7. Connors enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016, eventually leaving to join the Naval Academy in 2019, the outlet continues.
MILITARY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy