Clemson offense and defense raving about freshman slot receiver

Despite not participating in a formal practice session yet, one of Clemson’s freshman receivers is already drawing high praise from his teammates.

Since he didn’t enroll early in the spring, wide receiver Antonio Williams was not a participant in Clemson’s spring practice sessions and has only been able to do player-led activities this summer. Still, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has liked the feedback he’s been getting from players.

“Guys are raving about him both on offense and defense,” Grisham said. “When you have your defensive guys talking about a receiver, they don’t want to give receivers much praise. Whenever you can get that, especially on a freshman, that’s pretty awesome.”

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot, 180-pound Williams was a four-star prospect and the No. 9 wide receiver in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

With Williams’ frame and skillset, Grisham said he will start in the slot position.

“We knew that he was a great player,” Grisham said. “He also knew that there was a need for a guy like him in our offense (after) losing Amari (Rodgers) from a couple of seasons ago. He’s done exceptionally well from what I’m hearing this summer.”

Grisham added that the staff could use Williams in the return game along with freshman Adam Randall and rising sophomore Will Taylor.

