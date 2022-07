PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria families felt the heat during the summer. “We just tried to get outside here now that the heat has broken a little bit for the day and just playing in the park in the shade,” Ted Smith from Peoria said. “We’ve definitely had some intense times. This is kind of what we’ve done is stay inside at the peak of the heat and come out when it starts to cool off a little bit.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO