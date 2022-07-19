ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Warrant: Victim claims she was stripped naked, kept in closet during kidnapping

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmWt8_0glMhDvs00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant provided additional details on an aggravated kidnapping case that led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

On July 7, Edinburg PD arrested the trio on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza, 21, Abraham Briones, 22, and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena, 21, were arrested after authorities were alerted of the possible kidnapping.

An arrest warrant obtained by ValleyCentral provided additional information on the case.

According to the warrant, an officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Milestone in Edinburg in reference to a woman saying she was kidnapped.

The officer found the woman, who told him that she was kidnapped the night before and was being held against her will at a home on Keystone Street.

Family arrested on gun, drug charges

The victim told an investigator that she paid money earlier in the month to enter the U.S. illegally. She was taken to the residence on Keystone Street where she said she felt uneasy and left the through the front door.

While leaving the residence, the victim then stated that Stephanie Pena approached her in a white Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a man named “El Flaco.”

She said Pena pulled her by her hair and dragged her into the vehicle, according to the warrant.

The victim then stated she was brought back to the residence where Pena threatened to break her legs for running away.

She then claims her belongings were taken away, and she was stripped naked and put inside of a small closet.

Pena told her that her freedom was taken away as punishment, and she would be kept for 30 days where she would have to pay an additional $200 for each day she was there, the warrant stated.

The victim told officers that she asked to use the restroom and was able to exit the house through a side door, and ran to a neighbors house a block away.

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

An officer then made contact with Pena, who “freely admitted” she took the victim’s phone. Pena and Abraham were both placed under arrest after being positively identified.

Police conducted a search at the residence and recovered four cell phones, two iPads and a wallet.

On July 6, Garcia-Mendoza called Edinburg PD stating that he wanted items that were taken during the search warrant back. The victim told authorities that “El Flaco”was still contacting her family asking for more money.

Garcia-Mendoza was then identified as El Flaco and was also taken into custody.

Briones and Pena were issued $100,000 bonds. Garcia-Mendoza received a bond of $110,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Two charged with murder of Brownsville man

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a Brownsville man earlier this week. Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez. Garza said both are connected to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, who was found […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Search warrant prompts three arrests in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office search warrant led to a triple arrest in Los Fresnos. Luis Arturo Ibarra Gamez, Jose Torres Hernandez and Jose Ibarra were arrested Friday after a drug seizure and are facing several charges. After a long-term investigation, the Cameron...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Owner wants justice following fatal stabbing of his dog

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ricardo Pecina’s American Bulldog named Pandora, was stabbed to death and found on the sidewalk Sunday on the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville. Pecina said a neighbor caught the suspect on camera stabbing her multiple times.  “He came behind her and attacked her and you can see where she […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes burglary investigation turns to human smuggling bust

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police initiated an investigation of a home connected to a string of burglaries on July 21, but the burglary investigation shifted into a human smuggling investigation when officers found over 30 undocumented immigrants in the residence. The house located at the 600 block of South Washington was found to be […]
MERCEDES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Eduardo Garcia#Violent Crime#Edinburg#Chevrolet
ValleyCentral

Man accused of fondling himself in public pool charged

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Police arrested a man for allegedly touching himself in public. At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call about a man in a public pool. The caller reported the man at the Bannworth Park swimming pool was fondling himself inside the pool...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man evades arrest on dirt bike

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who evaded arrest on a dirt bike. According to the sheriff’s office, on July 16, deputies noticed a dirt bike being operated on a public road without any license plate or lights. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dirt bike on […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrest made in San Benito couple’s 2005 homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Rangers arrested a woman accused of a San Benito couple’s homicide in 2005. Antonio and Luz Rodriguez’s daughter found the dead couple on April 14, 2005, at their West Waco Street home in Cleveland, Texas. The couple was originally from San Benito and owned and operated Rodriguez Fruit Stand and […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested on several aggravated robbery charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men in connection to several aggravated robberies. Kevin Alain Ramos-Contreras, 20, and Richard Vargas Ramirez, 17, were arrested on several charges, including aggravated robbery, according to a press release from Brownsville PD. Ramos-Contreras and Ramirez are part of a group that...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead in overnight ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that left two people dead. At about 1:09 a.m. this morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Minnesota Road south of 5 Mile Line Road. The crash involved...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Repeat Drunk Driver Arrested Again

A Brownsville woman has been charged with drunken driving and endangering a child. 42-year-old Yvette Michelle Hernandez was arrested over the weekend after a 2-vehicle crash. A Brownsville police officer saw the accident in which Hernandez’s Volvo struck the other driver’s Jeep on Central Boulevard near Pecan Street.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

31 migrants found in Mercedes stash house

Investigators say at least two people are in custody after a stash house bust in Mercedes. The arrests happened Thursday morning when police responded to a burglary call to a home on South Washington Street. A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents assisted Mercedes...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find stash house with over 30 migrants in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police located a stash house with over 30 migrants on Thursday. The stash house was located at the 600 block of South Washington Avenue in Mercedes. Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that they were investigating several burglaries of apartments in the area when they went to the residence. The residence ended […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for drug smuggling

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 58-year-old man was sentenced to prison for importing cocaine and meth into the United States. Francisco Garduno Bobadilla plead guilty to knowingly and intentionally importing the drugs, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Bobadilla, who is a Mexican national, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, […]
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD searching for man accused of burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man with active warrants. Harlingen PD is asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Michael Esparza, 32. Esparza has active warrants for theft and three counts of burglary of a building, according to a press release. Anyone with information is asked to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman arrested for DWI again, crashing with child in car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman on charges of DWI and endangering a child. Yvette Michelle Hernandez, 42, was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated, 3 or more, and abandon/endanger a child, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department. On July 16, an officer witnessed a white Volvo […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Investigation underway after ATV crash near Mission leaves 2 people dead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving two ATVs that resulted in the death of two people near Mission, the agency said. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, south of the 5 Mile Line and Minnesota Road, according to the social media post.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Ex-CBP Officer Hit With 10-Year Prison Term In Drug Smuggling Case

A former Rio Grande Valley CBP officer will spend his next 10 years in prison. Oziel Cantu, who’d been caught in a federal sting operation, was handed a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday for helping to smuggle cocaine into the country. The 48-year-old Cantu had pleaded guilty to a single count of bribery in April.
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Federal Indictments Handed Up In Migrant Smuggling Run That Killed 53

Two men have been indicted in connection with a human smuggling run that ended in San Antonio with the discovery of 53 dead and dying migrants inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The federal indictment levels several death penalty-eligible charges against 46-year-old Homero Zamorano, a Brownsville native, and 28-year-old Christian...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy