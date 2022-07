Christopher Schweitzer: Authoritarianism: Evil can grow in cracks of our apathy. “Evil doesn’t die. It grows back through the cracks of our apathy.” That disturbingly profound comment was by Garry Kasparov the Russian-born world chess champion. Kasparov had to flee his homeland as severe authoritarianism “grew back” with the despotic power of Stalin bearing the face of Vladimir Putin. We’ve never had an American Stalin, but, in my opinion, a Trump version 2.0 could likely be the start of a long season of oligarchic tyranny. What grim choke weeds of intolerance have grown through the cracks of our cultural apathy? Perhaps pandemics and climatic crises have sapped the collective storehouse of emotional energy. Yet there seems to be no apparent apathy among the Trump legions. Shakespeare would have enthusiastically employed his quill to write a gut-wrenching tragedy about the wily evil allowed to grow out through our cracked cultural heritage.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO