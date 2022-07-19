ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida prison guard charged for running drug ring

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 5 days ago
Christina Guess, 44, of Volusia County (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Florida state prison guard was arrested for running a drug trafficking ring in Volusia and Lake Counties, according to authorities.

Christina Guess, 44, of Volusia County, who previously served as a Department of Corrections prison guard, was arrested along with her alleged supplier and several other members of the drug ring, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators in Volusia county, who worked in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), began their multi-jurisdictional investigation into the drug trafficking organization in March 2021.

After months of surveillance, investigators were able to “infiltrate and dismantle” Guess’ drug trafficking ring and recover approximately 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 348 grams of cocaine, and 11 Hydrocodone pills.

Deputies said the drug ring was responsible for distributing “kilogram amounts” of meth around Volusia and Lake Counties on a monthly basis. Authorities said the organization likely trafficked up to 24 lbs of uncut methamphetamine over a one-year period.

“We know that there are many other organizations just like this, and/or larger, and we know a lot of who they are,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said. “I assure you that if you’re out there trafficking drugs in our communities, it’s only a matter of time before we’re kicking in your front door, and you’re going to jail.”

Deputies said Guess served about one year in state prison from 2019 to 2020 on a previous conviction for drug trafficking in Volusia County.

