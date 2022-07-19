ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration extends public health emergency

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WodgZ_0glMgrGR00

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Biden administration has extended the country’s “Public Health Emergency” through mid-October because of rising COVID-19 numbers.

The declaration allows for services like free COVID testing, treatments and vaccines to continue. It came as the most contagious omicron variant yet pushed case numbers to their highest levels in months. Hospitalizations and deaths are also rising.

The CDC said that nearly half of the U.S. population lives in a county with high COVID levels. That includes the majority of the counties in the stateline.

