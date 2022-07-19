MAVCB Executive Director Jason Ring Leaving For Two Rivers Main Street

The following article was submitted by the Lester Public Library. Picture this: It’s a beautiful August afternoon in Two Rivers, and as you drive along the prettily landscaped Memorial Drive you spy children and their family members sprawled across the library lawn. Upon closer inspection, you discover what appear to be many belly buttons on display. As you lean towards your open window you hear it:“Belly button, belly button, OH! my belly button, I love you!”

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO