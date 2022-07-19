MAVCB Executive Director Jason Ring Leaving For Two Rivers Main Street

Barbra J. Stiefvater, age 86, of Manitowoc died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Riverwoods Place Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Barbra was born on October 14, 1935, to the late Charles and Emma (Schwarzenbart) Geimer in Cooperstown. She grew up on the family farm with two older brothers. Barbra attended Cooperstown District #1 Elementary School through the 8th grade and graduated from Denmark High School with honors in 1953. Even as a young child, it was always Barbra’s dream to become a nurse. She attended Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc, graduating in 1956. Barbra then spent the next 40 years employed as a Registered Nurse, seven years at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, and 33 years at the Two Rivers Community Hospital.
