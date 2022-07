JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Macclenny man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 301 in Duval County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a pickup truck west on State Road 200 as a sport utility vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 301 in the outside lane around 2:40 p.m. when the man attempted to turn left in front of the SUV, violating the SUV’s right of way. That’s when, troopers said, the front of the SUV and the left side of the pickup collided.

MACCLENNY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO