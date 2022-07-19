ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NHS Tayside dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic within Urgent Dental Care Centres: clinical staff views and experiences

By Claire Scott
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroduction Dental staff are considered to be at increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, and national concerns about personal protective equipment (PPE) and staff safety have been widely reported. This study explores the views of staff working in Urgent Dental Care Centres (UDCCs) during the first COVID-19 lockdown. Aims To...

