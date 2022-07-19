ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford teachers taught to spot signs of trauma in students

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POaif_0glMg00X00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 100 local teachers and social services professionals met Tuesday to learn about the effect of trauma on students.

The Rockford Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention hosted the event at Forest City Church, at 1280 S Alpine Road, on topics of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking.

Organizers of the event said it is important to alert educators and support staff about how to spot the warning signs of manifested trauma in young people.

“The more that we can talk about these really tough topics and share the knowledge and the tools to be successful with kids who are dealing with trauma, the better off our community will be,” said spokesperson Emily Schmidt. “So, just reaching as many people as possible to increase that engagement is crucial.”

Tuesday’s event was the fifth year the educator’s summit has been held.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness of Northern Illinois (NAMI) also hosted a presentation at Holy Family Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, on “Trauma and Self-Care.”

The focus of the meeting was also focused on how the signs of trauma can present themselves and impact both the victim and those around them.

Mary Gubbe Lee, a spokesperson for NAMI, said it is worth reaching out to a person who may need help.

“I think it’s very important to reach out to people who have experienced trauma and be a support to them, so [you] are you connected to [your] community [and] have people that you can tell your troubles to,” she said.

According to the Mayor’s Office of Domestica and Community Violence Prevention, domestic violence is the number one reason police are called out in City of Rockford.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Rockford girl opens lemonade stand to support dad battling cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline girl held a lemonade stand to raise money for a good cause. She is doing it for her dad, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Charleigh Southerland’s lemonade stand took place Saturday on Mayfair Place, off of Guilford Road. All of the funds are going towards Joe Southerland’s treatment, who is currently battling stage four lung cancer.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockton’s Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-foot tall statue will soon be outside Hononegah High School’s field house. Artist Kate Fitch shared the process used to create the statue of Hononegah Saturday afternoon at a “Meet The Artist” event. It was part of “Rockton Remembers” and “Jill Rae Finally Art’s” project. Hononegah is the wife of […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Dairy Depot hosts ice cream social with first responders

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Grab an ice cream cone Friday in Loves Park during this cool event. From 2 to 6 p.m. officers from the Loves Park Police Department are hosting the Police Ice Cream Social at Dairy Depot, 5413 N. 2nd St., Loves Park. Come visit with members...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people shot at Rockford's Sinnissippi Park

Multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at Rockford's Sinnissippi Park, police said. Multiple people shot at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park. Rockford girl opens lemonade stand to support dad …. Rockton’s Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake. Rockford holds 10th Annual ‘Rock River Robotics’ …. Firefighter injured...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Sexual Violence#Office Of Domestic And#Holy Family Church
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford

At approximately 5:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Whitman St and Hovey Avenue in Rockford for reports of multiple shots fired and at least one person was hit by gunfire. Upon arrival a male reported to be in his late teens was found shot. His...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident On the West Side

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened near Auburn and Huffman. Initial reports are saying a driver hit a vehicle, then tried to flee. Sources told us the police were able to detain the alleged driver. No injuries. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
nbc15.com

Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy from Madison was struck by lightning while camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite, traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree, and made contact with the boy.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

OSF physician retires after 44 years

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More than four decades of taking care of patients has come to an end. Dr. Anthony Molinari celebrated his retirement at OSF Medical Group in Belvidere. Molinari grew up in Chicago and pursued a degree in medicine. He spent his entire 44 years in the field as a primary care physician […]
BELVIDERE, IL
nbc15.com

18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

The Fitchburg Farmer’s Market offered free eye exams alongside a Packer meet-and-greet. In five minutes or less, a catalytic converter can be cut off a car, and according to experts, a criminal can turn it for hundreds of dollars. Beloved Janesville K-9 Fred passes away after years of fighting...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Multiple shot at ‘large after-hours gathering’ at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large after-hours gathering at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning left two people dead and others injured, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired. Police found a 27-year-old […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release More info From The Murder….

Rockford PD confirmed the 25 year old female shooting victim has passed away. Sources have sent us the following video, of the alleged suspects. Rockford PD have not confirmed these are the alleged suspects.. UPDATE From RPD:. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police. officers responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover in Winnebago County

By the boat launch in Machesney park. Injuries were being reported. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy