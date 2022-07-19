ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care

POZ
POZ
 5 days ago

Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV...

www.poz.com

POZ

People Who Start HIV Treatment With High CD4s Have a Smaller Viral Reservoir

People with HIV who started antiretroviral treatment early, before their CD4 T-cell count fell below 800, had a substantially smaller viral reservoir, according to study findings published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Having a smaller reservoir of latently infected CD4 cells improves the prospects for long-term remission. While antiretroviral therapy (ART)...
SCIENCE
POZ

Mood and Cognition Improve After Hepatitis C Cure

People who were successfully treated for hepatitis C with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy experienced improvements in their mood and cognition, according to study results published in the Journal of Viral Hepatitis. Over time, chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection can lead to severe liver disease, including cirrhosis and liver cancer....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection

HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
SCIENCE
Health
Local
Texas Health
POZ

How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?

Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
SCIENCE
POZ

National HIV Testing Day 2022

Monday, June 27, marks National HIV Testing Day (#HIVTestingDay and #NHTD) 2022. Knowing your HIV status is a vital step in both taking care of your own health and preventing HIV transmission, hence this year’s theme: “HIV Testing Is Self-Care.”. The Centers for Disease Control reports that HIV...
HEALTH
POZ

Clinical Trials

Everything we know about HIV prevention and treatment comes from research involving people at risk for or living with the virus. Joining a clinical trial can be a good way to access new therapies and contribute to science, but it’s important to weigh the risks and benefits. Clinical trials...
SCIENCE
POZ

Searching for a Cure

Steven Deeks, MD, was a young resident at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the early 1990s when he saw his first patients with HIV. “I had these young gay men who were so motivated to learn about their health and get involved as activists,” he says. “We developed partnerships and friendships that led to me showing up at ACT UP Golden Gate meetings.” Deeks, now 59, took what was supposed to be a one-year job at UCSF’s Ward 86 HIV clinic; 30 years later, he’s still there.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

Cure: Antibody Therapy

Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) can delay HIV rebound and even lead to long-term remission. People with HIV normally make antibodies against the virus, but HIV can usually escape them. Some people, however, produce more efficient antibodies. One recent study tested a combination of two such bnAbs, 3BNC117 and 10-1074, in people with chronic HIV who had been on antiretroviral therapy for at least a year. Thirteen out of 17 people who stopped their antiretrovirals two days after the first antibody infusion maintained viral suppression for at least 20 weeks, and two participants who received all seven antibody doses remained suppressed after one year. In a second study, people new to HIV treatment received 3BNC117, the latency--reversing agent romidepsin or both along with antiretroviral therapy. After a year on treatment, four out of five participants whose HIV was fully sensitive to 3BNC117 maintained a viral load below 5,000 during a 12-week antiretroviral interruption, and one man still had an undetectable viral load 3.7 years later.
SCIENCE
POZ

Labcorp to Begin Monkeypox Testing Today, Doubling Nationwide Capacity

Starting today [July 6], Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s orthopoxvirus test (which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox). “The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
POZ

My HIV Cure Trial

Editor’s note: Tom Perrault is a consultant, a human resources executive and an attorney. He was board chair of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation (SFAF) and also served as chair of SFAF’s $15 million capital campaign. “Oh, I have a study that you’re going to join,” my doctor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

Concerns: Lung Cancer

Lung cancer screening, which can detect tumors at an earlier stage, may be even more important for people living with HIV. HIV-positive people are more likely to smoke, and some studies show they have a higher rate of lung cancer than the general population. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual lung cancer screening using low-dose CT scans for people ages 50 to 80 who have at least a 20 pack-year smoking history. A small Spanish study suggests that screening HIV-positive people for lung cancer results in a high diagnosis rate with few unnecessary procedures. Among 141 people seen at a Madrid HIV clinic, 52 (37%) had evidence of lung nodules. Those with suspicious nodules underwent invasive diagnostic procedures, such as biopsies, and five were diagnosed with lung cancer. All five underwent surgery, as did an additional four people who turned out not to have cancer. The diagnosis rate was 3.6%, meaning 28 people would have to be screened to detect one case of lung cancer.
CANCER
POZ

Meet the 30 Groups Awarded Over $2M to Fight HIV in the South [VIDEO]

Gilead Sciences’ COMPASS Initiative awarded a total of nearly $2.2 million in Transformative Grants to 30 U.S. organizations fighting HIV in the South. Grantees are listed below and in the video above. Considered the epicenter of the HIV epidemic in the United States, the South accounts for 52% of...
ADVOCACY
POZ

Community-Informed Drug Policy

The Biden administration unveiled the country’s inaugural National Drug Control Strategy in April. While it still includes law enforcement initiatives, like stopping drug trafficking and targeting drug cartel financial networks, it is notable for a different reason. “This new strategy is the first ever to emphasize working directly with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POZ

#ZeroHIVStigmaDay: New International Awareness Day Aims to End HIV Stigma

Commemorating the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971-2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations today announced their joint effort to create #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day observed on July 21 calling attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
HEALTH
POZ

Everyday – July/August 2022

13 – Timothy DuWhite, a writer, performer and poet living with HIV, premieres his performance piece Neptuneat Dixon Place in New York City. (2018) 16 – The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launch the national HIV awareness campaign “Let’s Stop HIV Together,” which aims to combat the stigma and complacency fueling the HIV epidemic in the United States. The campaign includes two POZ editors, Regan Hofmann and Oriol R. Gutierrez Jr. (2012)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

A Complex Cure Trial

Experts think achieving a functional cure for HIV will require a combination approach, as is true for antiretroviral treatment. In the trial Tom Perrault has joined, participants will first receive a therapeutic vaccine that contains DNA instructions for making HIV proteins, followed by a booster, to enhance CD8 T cells’ ability to kill virus-infected cells. Next, they will get a TLR9 agonist to coax HIV out of hiding and promote natural killer cell activity. They will also receive broadly neutralizing antibodies that can inactivate diverse strains of HIV. Finally, they will undergo a carefully monitored analytic treatment interruption to see whether HIV remains suppressed after they stop antiretrovirals. The study aims to enroll 20 people living with HIV, 15 of whom—including Perrault—started treatment at an early stage. According to Rowena Johnston, PhD, amfAR’s vice president and director of research, this is “by far the most complex cure trial that anyone has undertaken to date.”
SCIENCE
POZ

Immune Response Triggered by COVID-19 May Damage the Brain

A study from the National Institutes of Health describes the immune response triggered by COVID-19 infection that damages the brain’s blood vessels and may lead to short- and long-term neurological symptoms. In a study published in Brain, researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Inflammation

The effects of COVID-19 can persist long after the initial symptoms of the illness are gone. These effects, called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), can include brain fog, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Long COVID—when symptoms last weeks or months after the acute infection has passed—affects about 2.5% of COVID patients. While patients who were hospitalized are more susceptible, even those with mild cases can experience Long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

