Laurens County, SC

Woman charged for walking in roadway with child in Laurens Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago
Samantha Towler (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after intentionally walking in the roadway with a child who was hit by a vehicle in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on July 13 at 9:45 p.m. to Highway 76 West near Rabon Road in reference to a child hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said Samantha Carol Towler was intentionally walking into the flow of traffic with a child.

Towler was charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

Crime & Safety
