ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic Frontiers Release Date Possibly Leaked by Updated Listing

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Frontiers does not currently have a release date, but if updated information on one of the game's store listings is anything to go off of, we may have a better idea now of when it could release. The Steam listing for the game was recently updated with some behind-the-scenes changes...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 Announces Release Date

My Hero Academia is ready to bring back its anime, and season six promises to be one of the anime's most intense yet. After all, a war is on the horizon for our pro heroes, and the villains are looking more powerful than ever before. So if you have been eager to learn when My Hero Academia is planning to drop its comeback, well – you can bring out your calendars at last!
COMICS
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited PlayStation Exclusive May Release This Winter

A long-awaited PlayStation-timed console exclusive is apparently releasing this winter. The game in question -- which is also coming to Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, but not until after launch -- was announced all the way back in 2015. In 2015, gamers on PlayStation consoles were treated to the likes of Bloodborne, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fallout 4, Until Dawn, Metal Gear Solid 5, Rocket League, and more. It was a pretty good year for gaming, and it's when Little Devil Inside was announced. Seven years later, it's still not out, but that's apparently changing sometime this winter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic The Hedgehog#Video Game
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Studio Trigger Addresses Inferno Cop Season 2 Plans

Studio Trigger is one of the biggest production houses in anime, and it has spent ten years building an excellent portfolio. From Kill la Kill to Promare, the team has done it all, and there is more left to do. In fact, plenty of fans are waiting for classic Trigger titles to make a comeback, and Inferno Cop is one of them. But when it comes to a second season, well – fans should not get too excited.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Release Date Officially Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more fantastic. On Saturday, during their mega panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced the first details surrounding their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. This includes the film's release date, with the long-awaited project set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Reveals Which Anime Series Got Him Into The Medium

Keanu Reeves is an anime fan, which might not come as a surprise to many considering the roles that he has taken throughout his acting career, though at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the actor confirmed which major franchises helped make him a fan of the medium that originated in Japan. Arriving at the major convention to discuss his intellectual property BRZRKR, Reeves confirmed that an anime adaptation of the comic from BOOM! Stduios was on the way as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Death Note Is Coming to The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror

The Simpsons is carrying on as always, and with a new season on the horizon, all eyes are on what the series will do next. The fall season will bring out a slew of holiday-centric episodes as always, and The Simpsons will go all out for Halloween as usual. After all, a new Treehouse of Horror special is on the docket, and it seems this new one will pay homage to a famous anime.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
COMICS
ComicBook

GameStop Announces New In-Store PS5 Restock

GameStop has announced a new PS5 restock for the weekend, allowing for a new wave of potential current-gen console owners! It seems like PlayStation 5s are becoming more and more available as GameStop seems to be increasing the frequency of these different restocks. Whether or not this actually means anything for if or when they'll become available on store shelves and actually be able to stay there and not immediately sell out is a mystery at the moment. Nonetheless, GameStop's last PS5 restock was about a week ago, meaning the retailer is getting its hands on plenty of consoles on a regular basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon McDonald's Happy Meal Details Leak Online

Leaked promotional images have seemingly confirmed the return of Pokemon cards to McDonald's Happy Meals. After reports that Pokemon-themed Happy Meal toys would be returning to UK McDonald's, additional promotional images have leaked on the Internet revealing more details about the promotion, which will also reportedly take place in Canada. As previously suspected, Happy Meals will come with a Pokemon Trading Card Game booster pack containing four cards, along with a new "Match Battle" spinner toy and a coin featuring one of several Pokemon. There are several different colored spinners and types of coins featuring different Pokemon, with two different Pokemon featured each week. In something of a surprise, Rowlet will join Pikachu in appearing three times as a featured Pokemon, with Victini, Growlithe, Gossifleur, and Smeargle also receiving coins during the promotion. The promotion will run in Canada from August 9 to September 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Warns Fans to "Immediately" Stop Using Old Hardware

Nintendo has issued a warning to fans to "immediately" stop using some of its old hardware. If you're on the NES, SNES, N64, Game Cube, Game Boy, DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, or any Nintendo gaming console from yesteryear, you don't have to worry. This time, "hardware" does not refer to console. However, if you're using the "Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)" or the "Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)" -- released in 2005 and 2008, respectively -- Nintendo suggests you stop due to security issues.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Hopes to End the Manga in 3 Years

One Piece is back at last this week, and readers aren't being quiet about their excitement. After all, the series has been away for a month at this point, and creator Eiichiro Oda is ready to kickstart its final act. Of course, that means fans are paying close attention to the series and whatever the artist has to say about his plans for Luffy. And recently, Oda told fans he hopes he can end One Piece in three years at the most.
COMICS
ComicBook

New GTA Online Cars Spotted Ahead of Full Reveal

There's a new GTA Online update on the way, and in case you hadn't heard, it's bringing with it some more vehicles that'll be available for purchase. We know some broad details about some of those, but not specifics just yet. The newest trailer for the Criminal Enterprises update as well as some images shared on Rockstar Games' newswire posts appear to have shown off some of the new cars already, however, and players have taken notice.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Making Some Long-Awaited Changes

Rockstar Games is making some long-awaited changes to GTA Online with the new and upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update, which was just announced yesterday. Following yesterday's announcement, Rockstar Games has gone ahead and released more details about the update and what players of the GTA 5 online mode on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect. And what can be anticipated are some much-needed changes and improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Disappointing News About Starters

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Shonen Jump Creators and Staff Offer New Memorial to Yu-Gi-Oh's Kazuki Takahashi

Yu-Gi-Oh's original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi unfortunately passed away earlier this month, and the creators and staff at Shonen Jump and Shueisha's various magazines have offered a new memorial for the famed creator. It was shockingly announced earlier this month that Takahashi had died at the age of 60 following a terrible accident, and it had thus sparked a huge wave of love and support for the creator as the world mourned a major loss. It was especially tough for those at Shueisha who had worked with the creator most closely, and thus they got their chance to share their thoughts with the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
COMICS
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Player Warns Fans of Major Problem

Poor Halo Infinite can't seem to catch a break as a rather significant problem is now reportedly plaguing those who enjoy the game's multiplayer. Halo Infinite's multiplayer received a lot of praise at launch because it came out several weeks ahead of schedule and it's free for everyone, even if they don't have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's incredibly accessible, it's really fun, and it's extremely innovative for the FPS genre. With that said, that hasn't stopped it from having a ton of issues. Many players have criticized the roll out of new content, namely pointing out how slow it is, and ridiculed how progression works in the game as it was and still is linked to a challenge system that makes unlocking items feel slow and sometimes not very fun.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy