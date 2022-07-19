Sonic Frontiers Release Date Possibly Leaked by Updated Listing

Leaked promotional images have seemingly confirmed the return of Pokemon cards to McDonald's Happy Meals. After reports that Pokemon-themed Happy Meal toys would be returning to UK McDonald's, additional promotional images have leaked on the Internet revealing more details about the promotion, which will also reportedly take place in Canada. As previously suspected, Happy Meals will come with a Pokemon Trading Card Game booster pack containing four cards, along with a new "Match Battle" spinner toy and a coin featuring one of several Pokemon. There are several different colored spinners and types of coins featuring different Pokemon, with two different Pokemon featured each week. In something of a surprise, Rowlet will join Pikachu in appearing three times as a featured Pokemon, with Victini, Growlithe, Gossifleur, and Smeargle also receiving coins during the promotion. The promotion will run in Canada from August 9 to September 22nd.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO