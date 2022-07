The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend — scheduled to feature founder Eddie Vedder as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim — has been canceled. The two-day fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach was set for Oct. 8 and 9, a week after the sixth annual Ohana Festival; that fest — featuring Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and more — is still scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

