Kent County, DE

DEMA provides tips and resources to stay informed during summer storms and hurricanes

By Delaware Public Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) wants to remind everyone as we hit summer’s peak to be prepared for storms that could hit suddenly. Crowds visiting First State beaches and the Delaware State Fair this week will face temperatures expected to reach the upper 90’s with Heat Indexes between 104 to 110...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Parts Of Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hit record-high temperatures on Sunday. The high in the city was 99 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 98 set in 2011. The heat index on Sunday was between 105 and 110. It’s been 10 years since temperatures in the city have hit 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania through Sunday at 8 p.m. Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware. An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Beating the Heat at Delaware State Fair, Organizers say frequent hydration and trips to AC crucial

HARRINGTON, De- With Hot temperatures forecasted for the Delaware state fair- officials from the fair are highlighting ways to cool off, and beat the heat. “We have seven air-conditioned buildings throughout the grounds and we encourage folks to pace themselves going in and out if it’s getting too warm head into the exhibit hall,” said Fair Director Danny Aguilar.
DELAWARE STATE
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County reminds public of ‘cooling stations’ as first major heat wave settles over region

Sussex County is offering a cool retreat for those looking to escape summer’s heat. County officials Thursday announced the designation of several ‘cooling stations’ as the first major heatwave of the season strengthens its grip over the eastern United States. National Weather Service forecasters are predicting temperatures the next several days to soar into mid and upper 90s, with heat index values at or exceeding 100 degrees through the weekend. A slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening could provide relief, but forecasters expect any cool-off to be short-lived and the majority of the forecast period to remain dry.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
EDGE grants awarded to Delaware small businesses

The Delaware Division of Small Business awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware companies. The winners of the fifth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion or EDGE grants were announced last week. Businesses who employ no more than 10 employees and are less than five years old can apply, and...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Fire Marshals Update Over Night Commercial Fire In Middletown

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that last night’s fire that damaged a Middletown manufacturing facility was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 11:00 pm, occurred at 50 Patriot Drive in the Westown Business Park....
MIDDLETOWN, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seaford, or 10 miles east of Hurlock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Lewes, Milton, Bridgeville, Dagsboro, Henlopen Acres, Cape Henlopen State Park, Sycamore, Long Neck, Blades, Dewey Beach and Bethel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year

HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
HARRINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

DOC Citizens Academy returns this fall

Delaware’s Department of Correction is offering another chance for people to go "inside the walls" of Delaware’s correctional system. The DOC is preparing for its Fall 2022 Citizens Academy that starts this September. “That academy gives local residents, every day local residents, a first hand look at the...
DELAWARE STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's unemployment rate is unchanged again

Delaware’s jobless rate remains unchanged. The seasonally adjusted unemployment in June stayed the same as it was in May, 4.5%. And that’s over a point lower than a year ago in June 2021 when it was 5.7%. Unemployment rates elsewhere in the state either stayed the same or...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Ghost Towns in Delaware That You Can Visit

- If you love history, a visit to one of the many Ghost Towns in Delaware may be just the ticket!. These abandoned places may contain broken bottles and pottery shards and are filled with a rich history. American history lovers will enjoy these haunted places, and visitors will get a feel for pioneer life. While it may be eerie and surreal, a visit to a ghost town will be a thrilling adventure.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

See the stroke death rate in Maryland

Investigated the stroke death rate in Maryland using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

