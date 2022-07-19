DEMA provides tips and resources to stay informed during summer storms and hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hit record-high temperatures on Sunday. The high in the city was 99 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 98 set in 2011. The heat index on Sunday was between 105 and 110. It’s been 10 years since temperatures in the city have hit 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania through Sunday at 8 p.m. Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware. An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped...

