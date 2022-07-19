ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Heather Rae Young: ‘Heroic’ Tarek El Moussa stopped altercation on flight

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Heather Rae Young says her “heroic” husband, Tarek El Moussa, stopped an altercation on an airplane during their “travel day from hell.”

“My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked and physically got in flight attendants’ and pilots’ faces,” the newly pregnant “Selling Sunset” star, 34, wrote to her followers late Monday, ending a series of unfortunate Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YNtz_0glMePod00
Heather Rae Young said Tarek El Moussa “did something very heroic” on a flight Monday.

“My husband was a hero today,” Young said in the selfie-style video, prompting El Moussa — who was lying next to her in bed in a dark hotel room — to let out a bashful, “Oh, geez! Oh, my gosh.”

Young promised she would elaborate on the enticing story at a later time because she was “too tired” following the couple’s “long day.” They experienced nine hours worth of delays, three gate changes and an eventual cancelation – all of which the real estate agents-turned-reality stars documented via their respective Instagram accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYRZU_0glMePod00
Young said El Moussa stopped a man who “went crazy” and disrespected the crew.

Young and El Moussa, 40, began their “travel Armageddon” at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, early Monday with a two-hour line at security followed by a two-hour delay once they were seated on their plane.

El Moussa said they were heading to Los Angeles International Airport in California, noting that there were “no other flights out.”

“And I gotta film in the morning,” the “Flip or Flop” star added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDxRU_0glMePod00
The airplane altercation was only part of the couple’s “travel day from hell.”

Shortly after, the pair were forced to “deplane” because it wasn’t “operating” correctly, so they parked themselves at an “Asian-fusion restaurant” inside the airport.

“OK, so we ran into some bad luck,” Young explained, though both she and the HGTV star agreed their situation was better than staying on an aircraft whose engine “was having problems.”

“We don’t know when we’re taking off,” the Netflix star added. “I’m starving. I’m pregnant. I need my food!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTx7a_0glMePod00
They experienced nine hours worth of delays, three gate changes and an eventual cancelation.

Three hours later, the two were “still waiting” — until their gate changed for a third time.

“It’s mayhem here,” El Moussa said in a video showing him, Young and a large group of people moving through the noisy terminal. “There’s alarms going off. There was a fist fight.”

The next slide showed the couple slumped in chairs at their new gate as sirens continued to blare and babies were heard crying in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1v4B_0glMePod00
The pair announced last week that they are expecting their first child together.

“We still haven’t left yet,” the house-flipper lamented before panning over to show his exhausted wife sitting next to him. “Nine-hour delay now, [and] another alarm. This is the travel day from hell, everybody. From hell!”

An hour later, he and Young — who began dating in July 2019 and got married in October 2021 — announced they had finally “made the plane!”

Unfortunately, by that time, their pilot “timed out,” so they had to “get off the plane” once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT3WI_0glMePod00
They said “I do” last October.

“We’re still in New York City. We’re at baggage claim. And we’re gonna do this all over again tomorrow,” a defeated El Moussa shared.

The “last Instagram of the night” showed the tired twosome in their hotel bed. “What can go wrong will go wrong,” El Moussa said, as Young added that neither had ever experienced a flight cancelation before.

El Moussa shares 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
State
California State
County
Queens, NY
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Flight Attendants#Photography#Real Estate Brokerage
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy