Lexington, KY

South Carolina has lost 7 of 8 to Kentucky, yet it’s somehow the SEC East hype team

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

All aboard the South Carolina hype train.

Haven’t you heard? The Gamecocks are all the rage of the SEC. Or the SEC East, at least. Shane Beamer is the breakout star as the second-year head coach. Spencer Rattler is the big man on campus as South Carolina’s new quarterback.

“I really got this team upsetting Georgia at home in Columbia,” analyst Takeo Spikes declared on the SEC Network on Tuesday.

“People are talking about us nationally, which is what we want,” said the 45-year-old Beamer during his podium time Tuesday, the second day of the four-day event that is SEC Football Media Days. “There’s more buzz about this football program.”

So much so that some people believe it’s South Carolina — not Kentucky or Tennessee or Florida — who is defending national champion Georgia’s most significant threat in the SEC East.

This despite the fact the Gamecocks haven’t posted a winning SEC record since 2013 when the “Ol’ Ball Coach” Steve Spurrier was the head coach. Or that they have lost seven of their last eight games to Mark Stoops and Kentucky, including a 16-10 loss last season in Columbia.

Yes, but have you seen the viral video Beamer posted Tuesday morning that featured the coach throwing on sunglasses and doing a rap song with his players?

“That was a lot of fun,” Beamer said Tuesday. “We got it in three takes.”

Truth be told, the talk around Gamecock Nation is that Beamer has made South Carolina football fun again. He’s young. He has the bloodlines, being the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer. He’s a terrific recruiter. And he was co-winner of the Steve Spurrier Award given to first-year head coaches along with Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

“Him being like that, it just brings that joy,” Jovaughn Gwyn said. “At the end of the day, he understands we’re all human beings that play a kid’s sport. We’re having fun with it.”

“Love and excitement, that’s the first two words I can think of,” teammate Dakereon Joyner said. “Coach Beamer loves us. He loves being around us.”

After going 2-8 in Will Muschamp’s final season, Beamer guided the Gamecocks to a 7-6 mark last year, including a win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. To celebrate the win, Beamer had a five-gallon jar of Duke’s Mayo dumped on his head.

Now Rattler joins the roster. At this point a year ago, the Oklahoma quarterback was being touted as the probable No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. By midseason, however, Rattler had been benched in favor of Caleb Williams. By season’s end, Rattler had exited Norman to rejoin Beamer, a former Oklahoma assistant.

“I don’t know if there’s pressure,” Beamer said of expectations for Rattler in Columbia. “People forget, Spencer Rattler was the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. He had some pretty high amount of pressure replacing guys by the name of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.”

How’d he do? In 2020, Rattler completed 67.5 percent of his passes and threw for 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Last year, the Phoenix native completed 74.9 percent of his throws for 11 touchdowns and five picks. He has the physical gifts, he can put it all together.

“Me and Spencer’s lockers are right next to each other,” said Joyner, who has also played quarterback for South Carolina. “He’s a natural-born leader. A great guy. He doesn’t get enough credit his leadership capabilities. He’s a great guy that we all love.”

Said Beamer, “We’ve got to be great around Spencer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mvny0_0glMcvwB00
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks during the SEC’s media days on Tuesday in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP

How good can South Carolina be? Could the Gamecocks really challenge the Dawgs? Despite the momentum generated in Beamer’s debut season, most are picking Carolina to finish behind Tennessee and, yes, Kentucky in the East. “We’ve got to try to get them back,” Gwyn said on Tuesday of the Oct. 8 game against the Wildcats in Lexington.

Still, South Carolina fans are stoked. The season-ticket renewal rate is the highest it has been in 10 years, reports the head coach. Optimism abounds.

Said Beamer, “We’re just getting started with what we’re doing.”

Lexington Herald-Leader

Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Louisville offers 4-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda

A new name has emerged on the Class of 2023 recruiting board for the University of Louisville basketball staff. U of L coach Kenny Payne extended an offer on Friday night to Southern California Academy four-star big man Isaiah Miranda, who is a native of Pawtucket, R.I., a scholarship. It's the 21st offer on the table for the 7-foot-1 Miranda.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll: Predicted order of finish revealed

The SEC media has set its expectations. The league announced its preseason media poll and preseason all-conference teams on Friday following SEC Media Days. Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the league after doing os last year, as well. Georgia, the reigning national champion, came in second place on that ballot, but remains the favorite to win the SEC East. Kentucky also received votes to win the division, as did Vanderbilt.
NFL
247Sports

Pate's take on Beamer, Gamecocks future

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer caught the attention of everyone at SEC Media Days on Tuesday before he even got there after Gamecock Football dropped a video on Twitter of Beamer singing Soulja Boy. However, that was just the beginning of the positive talk that came the Gamecocks way...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in Preseason Poll

The Florida Gators were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, as voted on by members of the media. The Gators are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent years. Florida’s 2-6 record in SEC play was a new low for the program. The Gators only finished ahead of Vanderbilt, who failed to win a conference game. Florida’s two wins in conference play were its fewest since 1986 when it played just six conference games and went 2-4.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
