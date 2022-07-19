ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephens, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Stephens; Young The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Young County in north central Texas Northeastern Stephens County in north central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eliasville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ivan, Eliasville, South Bend, Crystal Falls and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

