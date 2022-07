With the emergence of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the late 2000s, division-winning seasons for the Minnesota Vikings have come few and far between. However, one of the franchise's great seasons over the last 15 years came in 2009. The team would go 12-4 and make an NFC Championship Game appearance with Hall of Famer Brett Favre under center and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. However, one of the forgotten superstars of that Vikings team was Pro Bowl wide receiver Sidney Rice.

