Idaho State

An uncommon herd found in Idaho is thriving

By Eyewitness News 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) – The next time you are on the county roads in Archer, you might need to do a double take when you see cattle grazing in the area, as it might just be a yak. Yaks are traditionally found in the Himalayas and Tibet, where...

Idaho Lottery returns record dividend to people of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery celebrated 33 years, one-third of a century of fun and entertainment, by returning a record-setting annual dividend to the People of Idaho, $73 million. The Idaho Lottery’s announcement came during a ceremony held at White Pine Elementary School in the Boise School...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,194 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area implements Stage I Fire Restrictions

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.
Fourth Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Historical Society is hosting the 4th Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference in partnership with the Idaho Heritage Partners and the City of Pocatello. Attendees will learn about Idaho’s history, anthropology, archaeology and much more including historic and community preservation programs like Certified...
Idaho closes out fiscal year with $1.4 billion surplus, more tax cuts and investments on the way

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday Idahoans can expect more tax cuts and additional investments with the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus. “Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses. Combined with years of fiscal conservativism, reining in state spending, and our status as the least regulated state in the country, we will be able to provide Idahoans even more tax relief and make key investments where they count,” Governor Little said. “As Idahoans grapple with ever-increasing prices for gas, food, energy, and everything in between under Biden’s watch, in Idaho we are leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to create prosperity for our people.”
Freemont County Pioneer Day Parade ” Seasons to Remember”

SAINT ANTHONY , Idaho (KIFI) – During the fourth week of July the annual Fremont County Pioneer Days celebration takes place in St. Anthony Idaho. Organizers say the event has been celebrated in the community for nearly a century. The streets were lined with parade goers enjoying a warm and sunny morning for the event. Activities include a play, parade, rodeo, softball tournament, 5K and 10K Fun Run, baked food sale, art exhibit, and Classic Car & Hot Rod Show.
