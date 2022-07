CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV.H") [formerly Camrova Resources Inc. ("CAV") BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended. In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

