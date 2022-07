At Vergenoegd Löw The Wine Estate, on the banks of the Eerste river outside Cape Town, "to get your ducks in a row" is not just a popular idiom. For decades now, the winery has been enlisting the help of a battalion of ducks to keep its vineyards free of pests. According to CNN, in its quest to make wine production more sustainable, Vergenoegd Löw was inspired by the centuries-old practice of using ducks to remove pests from rice paddies in Asia. "I call our ducks the soldiers of our vineyards," said Managing Director Corius Visser. "They will eat aphids, they will eat snails, they will eat small worms—they keep (it) completely pest-free."

