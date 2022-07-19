ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Expert Ratings for Shift4 Payments

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Shift4 Payments FOUR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For July 22, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 31.25% at $0.02. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 8.02% at $0.67. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.55% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 13.57% at $0.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 9.50% at $0.20. Nine Energy Service NINE...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Walmart?

Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) short percent of float has fallen 7.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Volta Inc. (VLTA) and Encourages VLTA Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Volta Inc. VLTA on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether Volta and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CVET, EGY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM's sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Antero Resources Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Antero Resources. Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Venture Funding Down 34% In Q2 2022

Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slow down in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34%, from 71 to 47. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22%, from $12.5...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Avalanche (AVAX) a Good Investment?

Decided AVAX is a good investment? You can get AVAX on Coinbase today!. In recent months, Ethereum gas fees have soared. For the past few years, Ethereum has been the go-to blockchain for all things decentralized finance (DeFi). However, with these high gas fees, many users are beginning to shift...
MARKETS
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. MOBILE GLOBAL ESPORTS INC. MGAM becomes publicly listed starting on 2022-07-26....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy