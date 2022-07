NOAA Fisheries is recommending more than $95 million in funding for 19 new and continuing programs and projects to support West Coast salmon and steelhead populations. Established by Congress in 2000, the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund (PCSRF) aims to reverse the declines of Pacific salmon and steelhead, supporting conservation efforts in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska. According to NOAA Fisheries, the program is essential to preventing the extinction of the 28 listed salmon and steelhead species on the West Coast. In many cases, it has stabilized the populations and contributed to their recovery course.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO