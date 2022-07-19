ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Rockford man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Jessica Jacoby
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiXMa_0glMao4k00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Paducah Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and both Hopkins and Madisonville Police Departments have been investigating a drug trafficking operation for over a month. Police reports say the investigation led them to arrest Roy Stallworth, 50 of Rockford, Michigan on July 18 around 7:50 p.m. for the following charges:

  • Careless Driving
  • Trafficking Marijuana (>5 lbs)
  • Using Restricted Ammo during Felony

According to the authorities, this arrest happened after detectives learned of a possible marijuana shipment to Hopkins County. Officers say they performed a traffic stop and found probable cause which lead to the vehicle being searched. They discovered about 150 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 and a Glock 9mm handgun.

Stallworth was transported to Hopkins County Detention Center. Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Narcotics Unit was assisted by, DEA Paducah, Madisonville Police Patrol Units with their K9 Units, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

Mr. Hungwell
5d ago

didn't state how much money he had . police probably divided the money . 100.000 of pot . police will be smoking good for a while .

