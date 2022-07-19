Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People in Owensboro held events Saturday, reacting to two different motorcycle crashes from this summer. One of which resulted in the death of the driver. It was a big day for bikers in western Kentucky. At Milligan’s Bar, people held a fundraiser for Sean Harrell, a...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Whitetail Court at 3:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a social media post, the homeowner was woken up from a smoke detector alarm and was able to make it out without injury. OFD says a dog that...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers say he almost side swiped them driving down N. Saint Joseph Avenue. They say that happened just after midnight around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to a media report, officers with the Evansville Police Department were driving in a marked...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called out to a wreck in Henderson County. It happened on Highway 351, about a half mile west of the Zion Baptist Church. Dispatchers say crews were called out there a little after 3 Friday morning. Deputies say the car flipped and hit...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says they were called to a garage fire on Sunday morning. It happened at a home on Joan Place just before 11 a.m. EFD says the fire had spread to a wooden deck and into the home by the time they arrived.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said a person robbed Vinny’s Food Mart in Henderson at gunpoint. It happened just after midnight on Madison Street. The cashier said the suspect threatened to shoot if they didn’t hand over money. No injuries were reported.Anyone with information should call Henderson Police.
An crash with injury has shut down a road in Henderson for indefinite amount of time. Henderson Police Department announced on Facebook that Sand Lane will be shut down indefinitely due to the crash. They advise motorists to find alternate routes for the rest of the afternoon. Around 1:13pm, Henderson...
Authorities in Spencer County, Indiana, say they're looking for a missing teen. The Santa Claus Police Department says it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village on Thursday to investigate a runaway juvenile. The police department says it's looking for 15-year-old Kendall King, who has light brown hair and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fire near the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science earlier this afternoon. Dispatch tells us fire officials responded to the area for a motorcycle that caught on fire. An Eyewitness News crew near the scene captured an image of first responders after the […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police arrested a man swimming in the Ohio River. It started as a water rescue after people reported seeing the man in the river. Police and firefighters arrived and said the man tried to swim away from authorities. Officers said they recognized him as a person who just recently got […]
Two children were transported to the hospital after an SUV overturned in Caldwell County on Friday. WKDZ reports that the Caldwell County Sheriff responded to the accident near Bond Cemetery Road. He said the vehicle driven by Misty Stewart of Princeton veered off of KY 126 and overturned. The sheriff...
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man has been arrested on drug charges after crashing his car in Ohio County on Thursday. The crash happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway at around 3:46 p.m. According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Anthony Campbell crashed his vehicle into the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say someone shot at an Evansville home overnight, leaving damage inside the residence. Friday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Evans Avenue for a criminal mischief report. The victim reportedly told police that their residence had been shot several times overnight.
A Henderson, Kentucky man has passed away from injuries sustained in a early morning car accident Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office says that 24-year-old Dalton Below passed away after being flown to an Evansville hospital. Below was involved in a single car crash at 3 A.M. Friday morning along...
Henderson Police are investigating an early Friday morning robbery at a Food Mart. Authorities say they were called to Vinny's Food Mart on Madison Street shortly after midnight. The cashier told authorities they were robbed at gunpoint. We're told the man pointed the gun and told the cashier "I'll shoot...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) gave an update on the Highway 54 widening project in Daviess County. The first section will be seven lanes wide with a center turn lane. Work is about to begin on a new access road for residents on Wimsatt Court. Officials say they’re hoping to […]
