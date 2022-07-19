ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Physics student group earns recognition

ung.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Council of the Society of Physics Students (SPS) has named the University of North Georgia's (UNG) SPS chapter a 2021 Distinguished Chapter. SPS is a professional association designed for students and their advisers. Membership, through collegiate chapters, is open...

ung.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ung.edu

Students gain intensive language experience

The University of North Georgia (UNG) is hosting Summer Language Institutes (SLI) from June 18-July 29 in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian. The six-week summer sessions allow students to earn eight credit hours, fulfilling the 1001 and 1002 foreign language requirement for most UNG bachelor's degrees. Some students take the...
DAHLONEGA, GA
ung.edu

Trustee to speak at Aug. 5 commencement

University of North Georgia (UNG) Foundation Trustee Dr. Jeff Payne will serve as the keynote speaker for UNG's summer commencement ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The UNG Foundation provides philanthropic support for student scholarships and university priorities. More than 400 graduates will participate in commencement at the Convocation...
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Dahlonega, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics Education#Mathematics#College#Ung Sps
gwinnettcitizen.com

Back to School 2022: About the Gwinnett County Board of Education, dates, input…

Regular Board meetings scheduled on monthly basis each calendar year. Gwinnett County Board of Education meetings are set every calendar year in January. The meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month in the Board room at the school system’s J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC), located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee. Each month, the Board of Education’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings, except executive sessions, are open to the public. Gwinnett County citizens are encouraged to attend Board of Education meetings so that they can become better acquainted with the operation and programs of the school system. The remaining meetings for the 2022 calendar year are scheduled for the following dates: August 18, September 15, October 20, November 17, and December 15. Meeting dates for 2023 will be adopted at the January 19, 2023, meeting.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

What makes the Cobb elementary school logo resemble the Nazi eagle?

[This is a From the Editor opinion article by Larry Felton Johnson, the Editor and Publisher of the Cobb County Courier]. Eagle icons are not uncommon. The eagle is on the historic coat-of-arms of many European nations, and the eagle is also the U.S. national symbol. The depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) used a stylized eagle as its logo.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WABE

Audit of DeKalb County Schools reveals million-dollar questions

Two years ago, the DeKalb County School District was in serious trouble. A state audit revealed material weaknesses in the district’s internal financial controls, and the bond credit rating company Moody’s was preparing to downgrade the district’s credit rating over late financial filings. Current Chief Financial Officer...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Construction on Two Local Chick-fil-A’s Moo..ving Along

“Eat mor chikin” fans in Carrollton and Senioa can rejoice as construction is moo..ving right along on the Chick-fil-A projects in those cities. In Senoia, construction has finally commenced on the restaurant at 800 Wells Street in front of the Senoia Village Shopping Center. We first reported that the restaurant chain was coming to the home of The Walking Dead back in April. A quick trip to Senoia by The City Menus staff this week found that framing is up and construction is well underway. No word, however, on when construction will be completed for the restaurant to open.
CARROLLTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy