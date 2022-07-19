ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Brig. Gen. Rob Parker takes new command

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrig. Gen. Charles "Rob" Parker, '93, has taken on a new role as commanding general of the U.S. Army 7th Signal Command (Theater) and deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command. The University of North Georgia (UNG) alumnus commands a nationwide workforce of more than...

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
James Mattis gets married — leaving behind his love, the Marine Corps

Always, always, always a Marine, never married. That was legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis’ life ... until now. The man known as the Warrior-monk is no more after recently exchanging marriage vows with physicist Christina Lomasney. The pair were first married in a riverside ceremony, followed by a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
It's the American artillery, stupid

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operational pause has more to do with the effectiveness of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, than resting his troops. They don’t have a counter. The battlefield is no longer entirely tilted in Russia’s favor. Surprise is bad in combat. Putin...
USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone

The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
