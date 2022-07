MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Aurora FC couldn’t have written a much better script for its first season in pre-professional soccer in the USL W. They won 13 straight games, won two playoff games and played for a championship Saturday night in front of 6,498 fans at TCO Stadium. It was their sixth sellout of the season, and the only thing they didn’t get was to finish with a championship. Regulation wasn’t enough time to determine the USL W title. Nearly 25 minutes into overtime, South Georgia Tormenta FC scored the eventual game-winner in a scrum after a corner kick to get a 2-1 win over Minnesota Aurora.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO