Novi, MI

Downed power line closes I-96 lanes, causes outage for up to 500 Novi residents, businesses

HometownLife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic lanes closed and up to 500 Novi homes and businesses lost power Tuesday because of a downed power line on Interstate 96, according to DTE Energy and Michigan State Police representatives. DTE's outage...

www.hometownlife.com

