Downed power line closes I-96 lanes, causes outage for up to 500 Novi residents, businesses

(CBS DETROIT) – Due to poor road conditions, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of northbound I-275 will be closed in Wayne County this weekend. On Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 11 a.m., northbound I-275 between Eureka Road and I-94 will close for concrete patching. The northbound traffic will be routed onto Eureka Road during this time. Then, from 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 to 5 a.m., Monday, July 25, crews will have one lane open on northbound I-275 to allow the concrete to cure. Here are other ramp closures currently in place as part of the Revive I-275 project: The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound and westbound M-153 (Ford Road) is closed until late August. The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed until mid-August. The eastbound and westbound I-96/M-14 ramps to southbound I-275 are closed until early September. The westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramp to southbound I-275 is closed until December. The Metro Trail is closed between I-94/Hannan Road and Ecorse Road through early August. Westbound I-96/M-14 maintenance is underway from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road through 5 a.m. Monday, July 25: The Newburgh Road ramp to westbound I-96/M-14 is closed. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO