This week's San Diego Comic-Con will require masking and testing
By Kenan Draughorne
AOL Corp
4 days ago
San Diego Comic-Con International is upping its coronavirus screenings in the wake of the latest viral surge across California. Comic-Con is set to return to the San Diego Convention Center July 21-24. It's the first full-scale event since 2019, when more than 130,000 attendees from over 30 countries flocked to downtown...
If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
La Mesa’s one-stop boulevard for shopping, pizza, tacos, and coffee could soon welcome some more options to the neighborhood. Entrepreneurs in San Diego now have an incentive to open up shop in the city of La Mesa. On July 1, applications for the La Mesa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP) opened.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is back to full scale in San Diego this weekend and it's expected to be a jam-packed and animated itinerary full of events over the next four days. Roughly 40,000 to 45,000 people are expected at the convention center every day and thousands more...
South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
SAN DIEGO – A brush fire broke out Friday in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood, throwing off thick white smoke as firefighters worked to get it under control, officials said. The blaze was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 7288 Margerum Ave., a San Diego Fire-Rescue incident fact...
SAN DIEGO – Officials with Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Tuesday announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open in San Diego County. The eatery, which will be the first location in California, will open to the public on Friday, August...
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Crowds of people gathered to view a historic southern swell at some San Diego Beaches. On Tuesday, you could hear the waves slamming against the rocks at La Jolla Cove. Some waves reached 13 feet; conditions for only the most experienced surfers. Jesse Kemble has...
The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne gives us the latest on the housing market. Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. New data from CoreLogic/DQNews shows the median home price in San Diego County dropped by 2.9% last month to $825,000.
A Chula Vista couple has been doing its parts to help save water and have been recognized b their efforts. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. Annually, San Diego County water agencies...
Program Exhibits the Importance of Water-Efficient Yards During Drought. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. The 2,143 square feet of turf they converted to a drought-tolerant garden in 2015 continues to beautify the neighborhood and save water for the Chula Vista residents.
SAN DIEGO — Dining alfresco is a way of life in San Diego. Even before restaurants expanded their outdoor offerings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the mild weather and beautiful views just begged for a patio or courtyard set-up. With summer in full swing, the reservation and review...
A strip mall in the College Area has been sold for almost $4.22 million, according to a commercial broker. The property, a fully occupied, 19,120-square-foot center near San Diego’s border with La Mesa, is located at 7149-7151 El Cajon Blvd. Commercial Asset Advisors principals Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins...
Adrian Rodriquez, 17, a resident in Chula Vista, California, found a purse left in a grocery store parking lot. He decided to drive to the owner's home and return the bag. The young man found the green bag in a shopping cart at Ralph's parking lot in Chula Vista two weeks ago. When the young man opened the bag, he looked for identification and decided to find where the owner lived.
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
Oceanside’s most recognized yet most neglected building is about to get its first major upgrade since it was built in 1950. The beachfront “bandshell” immediately south of the Oceanside pier has hosted high school graduation ceremonies, Easter Sunday church services, community dance groups and sold-out concerts by John Fogerty, Crosby Stills & Nash, and the Black Keys. The Oceanside city council is set to decide on some major changes to the “pier plaza” area in September after some ten public meetings.
Comments / 1