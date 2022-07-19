ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

The best available hotels & places to stay near Saratoga Springs

By Jacquiline Darosa
thingstodopost.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga Springs is one of those special getaway spots where everything is just, well, pretty close to perfect. The city's lovely tree-lined streets and grand old Victorians, porch swings swaying and gardens brimming with colorful flora bring to mind a gentler era. World-class horse racing, renowned performing arts and natural springs...

www.thingstodopost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensfallschronicle.com

Hoffmans, father & daughter, buy, will restore 20 Maple

The Chronicle’s Zander Frost writes: Peter Hoffman and his daughter Christiana have purchased the classic brick building at 20 Maple Street across from Crandall Public Library. It was built circa 1870 as a carriage house for Henry Crandall, who gave Glens Falls both the library and Crandall Park. “It...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NYS Music

Don’t Miss These Free Summer Concerts in Albany County

In case you have yet to get your live-music fix this summer, Albany County offers ample opportunities for live music and entertainment for the rest of the summer season. In addition to the region’s highly anticipated Alive at 5 concert series, and the incredible Empire State Plaza events here is a list of some fantastic talents coming to the area in the upcoming weeks. Highlights include a Motown Tribute from Garland Nelson’s Reflection, Get Up Jack, Doc Benson Band, Berkstar, and many more.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken

While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
glensfallschronicle.com

The deal on DiLo’s Doughnuts

From a small trailer at 143 Broad Street in Glens Falls, Chris and Lucia DiLorenzo bake and sell doughnuts every weekend from 8 a.m. until they run out. Their Saturdays and Sundays begin early, usually between 3 and 4 a.m. Their two children, Christopher, 10, and Christina, 8, “sleep in the truck.” Once they wake up, it’s all hands on deck and they enthusiastically help.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2022 Capital Region fair season schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fair season is upon us with the Saratoga County Fair opening on Tuesday. Here are the upcoming fairs in the Capital Region for the 2022 season. The Saratoga County Fair runs from July 19 through July 24. Admission is $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Mountain club moves location in Lake George

Adirondack Mountain Club is continuing to transform its brick-and-mortar identity. On Monday, the nonprofit hiking club finalized a pair of deals with a fishing tackle retailer to swap locations in Lake George. ADK sold its member services building at 814 Goggins Road to Fish307.com for $800,000, and signed a one-year...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs shop offers unique finds for home, office

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The summer season is underway in Saratoga Springs, and you can celebrate with a uniquely curated item from a shop downtown. Toga Heritage is located right on Broadway. It’s the perfect spot for Saratoga enthusiasts to find a unique item for their home or office.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travel Guide#Luxury Hotel#Hampton Inn Suites#Hilton Garden Inn#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Victorians
Hot 99.1

Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George Has a Buyer-Build You Bet!

If you grew up in this area, when you hear someone talking about Water Slide World you immediately think of the jingle. Although there was always a debate about what the last line was, "...I really love the way you feeeel", one thing was for sure, when that iconic water park closed, we all lost a little bit of our childhood. Now the Town of Lake George has a buyer. What will they do with it?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George Dinner Theater returns with love

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort has a secret hiding in its accommodating walls. A ballroom at the back end of the hotel is more than one might expect when walking through the doors. Once they enter, they’ll find a table waiting for them, just in time for the show.
NEWS10 ABC

Local food pantries for the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, there are several food programs available for families needing support throughout the summer. The Food Pantries for the Capital District provides a helpful interactive map that identifies local food pantries, grab-and-go meal sites, and other food resources for families in need.
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Capital Rep in Albany, N.Y. through August 21

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, N.Y. Book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, songs by Bob Gaudio. In the late 1950’s four young men from rural New Jersey came together to sing, and occasionally to break the law. The eldest, Tommy DeVito (born in 1928), and his brother were often jailed for minor theft and other offences. The youngest, Bob Gaudio (born in 1942), was a clean-living guy with music in his over-crowded soul. In between were Nick Massi (born in 1935) and Frankie Valli (born in 1937). With their first big hit songs, “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), and “Walk Like a Man” (1963), they became the group to beat, the biggest group in pop music. This was a position they held for years even with the British competition that smacked American kids in the face, like The Beatles, in 1963. Neither the English singers, nor any other American group, ever surpassed The Four Seasons.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Michaels Excited For New Fulton Full-Service Restaurant

A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on S. Second St., across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in Fall 2023, will offer...
FULTON, NY
streetfoodblog.com

Restaurant 605 in Albany a taste powerhouse

Susie Davidson Powell’s opinions will return subsequent week. Locations and culinary traditions from throughout the U.S. and the globe get name-checked on the menu at Restaurant 605 in Albany: Buffalo, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Oklahoma, Rochester, China, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Vietnam. Studying the lineup, it is troublesome...
ALBANY, NY
albanyny.gov

2022 Alive at Five Concert Series

Albany’s free Alive at Five concert series returns for its 33rd season on June 9 presented by KeyBank. Concerts will take place at the Jennings Landing location along the riverfront. Details and line up here: https://www.albanyny.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=437. Albany’s signature free concert series premiered in the summer of 1990 with a...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy