The best available hotels & places to stay near Saratoga Springs

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, N.Y. Book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, songs by Bob Gaudio. In the late 1950’s four young men from rural New Jersey came together to sing, and occasionally to break the law. The eldest, Tommy DeVito (born in 1928), and his brother were often jailed for minor theft and other offences. The youngest, Bob Gaudio (born in 1942), was a clean-living guy with music in his over-crowded soul. In between were Nick Massi (born in 1935) and Frankie Valli (born in 1937). With their first big hit songs, “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), and “Walk Like a Man” (1963), they became the group to beat, the biggest group in pop music. This was a position they held for years even with the British competition that smacked American kids in the face, like The Beatles, in 1963. Neither the English singers, nor any other American group, ever surpassed The Four Seasons.

