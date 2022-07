VICTORIA, Texas -Here are some of the top headlines in The Port Lavaca Wave this week. During a special meeting July 13th, The Calhoun County Commissioners approved the purchasing of six lots around the courthouse. The six lots are located on Block 26, which consists of lots 9,10, 11, and 12. The other two lots sold are located on Block 40, lots 11 and 12.

