CINCINNATI — An area organization is trying to fill in the gap to help kids aging out of foster care. Keion Siler said he had a rough childhood, and he had to group up fast. “We were homeless at times, we lived in shelters," said Siler, “I stayed in the house by myself and took care of myself, sold things out of our house so that I could have food,” he said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO