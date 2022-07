NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of tenants suddenly need new homes after their new landlord announced plans to renovate Victoria Square apartments in Newport. Cadence of Newport, LLC and Sunset Property Solutions said they will "absolutely be honoring all lease terms" for current tenants. The companies plan to begin renovations in two phases. The first requires people on month-to-month leases to vacate by Sept. 30. The second will force other renters to move by the end of January.

